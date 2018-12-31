Sarah Hyland had two kidney transplants & while most celebrities are celebrating the highlights of 2018, the ‘Modern Family’ star revealed her vulnerable side with a kidney surgery pic!

In honor of the new year, celebrities from across the globe have taken to Instagram to share photos and videos highlighting their year in review. And while most are filled with stunning selfies, once-in-a-lifetime moments, and luxurious getaways, Sarah Hyland, 28, who has kidney dysplasia, revealed a disturbing image of the surgical wound from her second kidney transplant surgery she underwent in Sep. 2017. The photo was shared with her 6.1 million Instagram followers six months after the procedure on Mar. 30. Sarah captioned the shocking image, “Better view?” and it shows Sarah in underwear and a black shirt which she pulls up to expose her midriff.

The Modern Family star also posted a photo from June 22 as she is seen lying and recovering in a hospital bed, with eyes and face swollen. “More hospital trips,” Sarah wrote alongside the image. The brunette beauty recently opened up about her struggles during a candid video interview with SELF magazine on Dec. 10. The award-winning actress sparked major concern among fans when she dropped down to less than 80 lbs. Sarah explained that the issues stemmed from a kidney transplant she had in 2012 and then started rejecting in 2016. Sarah broke down in tears while explaining that the original transplant failed saying, “When a family member [dad] gives you a second chance at life and it fails, it almost feels like it’s your fault,” she explained, through tears. “It’s not, but it does.”

The ABC sitcom star underwent her second kidney transplant last year from her younger brother Ian Hyland, 23, after her body eventually rejected the first kidney transplant from dad Edward Hyland. But Sarah has remained strong and fortunately had her boyfriend, Wells Adams, 34, to lean on during her tough times.

The Vampire Academy actress admitted that she fell in love with Wells, who competed on Season 12 of The Bachelorette, before they could even “really be intimate” — something she had previously “did not believe” was possible! And Wells was not only sticking by Sarah’s side via cell phone — he even showed up to her bedside, and saw her “hooked up to all sorts of wires.” As she explained in the publication, “He’s seen me at my worst…I think that’s why I feel the most beautiful in his eyes, because he still finds me beautiful after seeing all that.”