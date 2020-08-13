8 Stars Wearing Stylish, Colorful & Patterned Masks Amidst Coronavirus: Sofia Richie & More

As the pandemic continues to rage on, we’re still all stuck wearing protective face gear. Stars like Sofia Richie and Selena Gomez are making things a little more fun by rocking stylish, colorful, and patterned masks.

As we enter month six of the coronavirus pandemic, stars — at least the responsible ones still wearing their protective gear — have started ditching their plain face masks for more stylish options. Whether it’s chic and sleek shapes, or fun patterns, or cool colors, there’s literally hundreds, maybe thousands of options now available to bring a little excitement to an increasingly boring routine. Sofia Richie and Selena Gomez are jumping on the fun face mask trend, and so are these other celebrities:

Sofia, 21, rocked a particularly cute face mask while out and about with her friends in Los Angeles on August 12. The model rolled up to Nobu Malibu wearing an oversized Louis Vuitton jacket, a white cropped tank, and high-waisted light denim jeans. She covered up with a black mask decorated with bright pink lips. Perfect!

Selena, 27, has a stash of cute masks! She looked comfy and cozy while out on a walk with a friend recently, rocking tie-dyed pastel sweatpants, a plain, grey sweatshirt, and fluffy slippers for an early morning jaunt. She slipped on a white face mask covered in red horseshoes, too.

Stylish sisters Dakota Fanning, 26, and Elle Fanning, 22, always look impeccable. It’s no different when it comes to their face mask choices. The actresses were spotted grabbing frozen yogurt together recently, and coordinated their protective gear. Elle went with bubblegum pink, while Dakota went with hot pink. They even put on matching pink latex gloves for the occasion.

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, is now a proud mama and staying at home for awhile. But back while she was in the last stages of her pregnancy, she collected a huge pile of cute face masks. While on a hike with her family, Katherine even matched her mustard yellow mask to her scrunchie! Now that’s dedication.

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, 29, has done her best to make quarantining and protecting themselves fun for her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia Abraham. Once, while out and about in matching, lime green and furry jackets, they also rocked the same masks. The bright pink and orange protective gear even matched their dog, Cupcake’s dye job.

