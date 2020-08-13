See Pics
8 Stars Wearing Stylish, Colorful & Patterned Masks Amidst Coronavirus: Sofia Richie & More

Sofia Richie Selena Gomez
MEGA/Backgrid
Sofia Richie dines at Nobu Malibu with her friends in Malibu.
Selena Gomez wears a protective mask and a sweatshirt which reads Essentials on its back, as she goes out for a short walk with a friend in Los Angeles.
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her growing baby bump as she enjoys family time with her mother Maria Shriver, brother Patrick Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Abby Champion. The quartet enjoyed a long walk in the California sunshine.
As the pandemic continues to rage on, we’re still all stuck wearing protective face gear. Stars like Sofia Richie and Selena Gomez are making things a little more fun by rocking stylish, colorful, and patterned masks.

As we enter month six of the coronavirus pandemic, stars — at least the responsible ones still wearing their protective gear — have started ditching their plain face masks for more stylish options. Whether it’s chic and sleek shapes, or fun patterns, or cool colors, there’s literally hundreds, maybe thousands of options now available to bring a little excitement to an increasingly boring routine. Sofia Richie and Selena Gomez are jumping on the fun face mask trend, and so are these other celebrities:

Sofia Richie
Sofia Richie rocks a face mask with lips during a night out with friends (Photographer Group/MEGA)

Sofia, 21, rocked a particularly cute face mask while out and about with her friends in Los Angeles on August 12. The model rolled up to Nobu Malibu wearing an oversized Louis Vuitton jacket, a white cropped tank, and high-waisted light denim jeans. She covered up with a black mask decorated with bright pink lips. Perfect!

Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez got cozy while wearing a patterned face mask (BACKGRID)

Selena, 27, has a stash of cute masks! She looked comfy and cozy while out on a walk with a friend recently, rocking tie-dyed pastel sweatpants, a plain, grey sweatshirt, and fluffy slippers for an early morning jaunt. She slipped on a white face mask covered in red horseshoes, too.

Dakota Fanning Elle Fanning
Dakota Fanning and sister Elle Fanning look pretty in pink masks while grabbing frozen yogurt (CPR/D.Sanchez / BACKGRID)

Stylish sisters Dakota Fanning, 26, and Elle Fanning, 22, always look impeccable. It’s no different when it comes to their face mask choices. The actresses were spotted grabbing frozen yogurt together recently, and coordinated their protective gear. Elle went with bubblegum pink, while Dakota went with hot pink. They even put on matching pink latex gloves for the occasion.

Katherine Schwarzenegger
Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger matches her scrunchie to her face mask (p &p/Rachpoot MEGA)

Katherine Schwarzenegger, 29, is now a proud mama and staying at home for awhile. But back while she was in the last stages of her pregnancy, she collected a huge pile of cute face masks. While on a hike with her family, Katherine even matched her mustard yellow mask to her scrunchie! Now that’s dedication.

Farrah Abraham Sophia
Farrah Abraham and daughter Sophia wear matching outfits, including patterned face masks (MEGA)

Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham, 29, has done her best to make quarantining and protecting themselves fun for her 11-year-old daughter, Sophia Abraham. Once, while out and about in matching, lime green and furry jackets, they also rocked the same masks. The bright pink and orange protective gear even matched their dog, Cupcake’s dye job.

To see more stars who are rocking stylish and patterned face masks, like Brie Larson and Julia Roberts, scroll through our gallery above!