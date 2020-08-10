Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Welcome Their First Child Together

And baby makes 3! Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together. Katherine’s brother, Patrick, confirmed the exciting news.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are officially parents! The author, 30, gave birth to her first child with the Jurassic World actor, Katherine’s younger brother, Patrick revealed to Entertainment Tonight on Aug. 9. When asked by a reporter how Katherine and the baby were doing, Patrick responded: “They’re doing great — just got her a little gift.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Katherine and Chris’ reps for comment.

Patrick was holding a rectangular box with pink ribbon. Patrick did not reveal whether or not the gift was for Katherine or the baby. He also did not disclose the child’s gender. This is Katherine’s first child, but Chris also shares son Jack, 7, with his ex-wife, Anna Faris.

Katherine and Chris have yet to confirm the exciting news themselves. However, Chris’ car was reportedly seen at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica on Aug. 7, according to ET.

Katherine and Chris never formally announced they were expecting. The exciting news came on April 25 when multiple reports confirmed Katherine was pregnant. That same day, her baby bump was revealed when photos of the couple riding bikes together in California emerged.

The new parents have been enjoying their time together while quarantining at home in California amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the lockdown, Chris had just started filming Jurassic World: Dominion and Katherine had been busy on her The Gift of Forgiveness book tour. Chris went back to filming Jurassic World: Dominion in July 2020.

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they stepped out together in June 2018. While it’s unclear how they exactly got together, it’s been said that Katherine’s mother, Maria Shriver introduced them. The actor made his romance with Katherine Instagram (and Twitter) official on her 29th birthday in December 2018.

Katherine and Chris, who announced their engagement in January 2019, said “I do” just five months later during an intimate ceremony in Montecito, California on June 8. The Guardians of the Galaxy actor’s son Jack, along with their families and friends, were all present at the ceremony.