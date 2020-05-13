Dakota & Elle Fanning Wear Protective Gear For Sister Date To Get Frozen Yogurt — See Pic

Dakota & Elle Fanning dressed in a colorful manner to pick up something super delicious during their sister date!

We all love to indulge in some sinfully tasty treats, especially during our time in quarantine! Dakota & Elle Fanning, 22, broke from their time indoors and headed out for some frozen yogurt together on Tuesday, May 12. The sisters dressed comfy casual for their dessert-related outing with both making their outfits pop in their own unique way. The eldest of the two (Dakota) sported a long-sleeve white top, purple leggings, gloves, shoes and a red face mask. Elle, meanwhile, stunned in a printed peach sweater over a white top, black sweats, pink face mask and sneakers. The gorgeous gals both had their blonde locks cascading down their backside as they made their way out of the shop.

They more than likely would’ve been wearing much different outfits yesterday as the Cannes Film Festival was supposed to begin on Tuesday. It, like many other iconic events like The Met Gala, was canceled due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. Elle took her millions of Instagram fans on a trip down memory lane to last year’s gathering where she showed off a variety of ensembles she wore that included a stunning Gucci “dream dress”.

Elle’s time in self-isolation over the past two months included the A-list actress dying her hair pink. She snapped a pic of her rocking the new ‘do in its wet form on March 26 and also showed another version of it when she was making some bolognese sauce. Other celebs who have chosen an unconventional hair color recently include Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, and Hilary Duff, 32.

Cardi B, 27, also got the pink memo by rocking a wig version of it in a sexy Instagram photo posted on May 8. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who is known for her eye-catching attire, wore a pair of super revealing Daisy Dukes and a bright pink top while showing off her toned midsection. “Issa pretty day,” she captioned the pic of her posing in front of a stunning bright blue backdrop.