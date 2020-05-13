See Pics
Hollywood Life

Dakota & Elle Fanning Wear Protective Gear For Sister Date To Get Frozen Yogurt — See Pic

Dakota Fanning Elle Fanning
Backgrid
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Acting sisters Dakota and Elle Fanning stop by their new house to check on the remodeling progress with their mom. The girls later stopped to get Frozen Yogurt on their way home. Pictured: Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning BACKGRID USA 12 MAY 2020 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Hugh Jackman and daughter spotted out and about Monday afternoon in NYC during the quarantine. Pictured: Hugh Jackman, Ava Eliot Jackman BACKGRID USA 11 MAY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: T.JACKSON / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Ariel Winter, with her thumb bandaged up, and her Boyfriend Luke Benward head to the post office box to pick up some packages and share a kiss before heading home. Ariel watches as Luke pulls the trash cans back into the house. Ariel sliced the top of her thumb off earlier in the week. 08 May 2020 Pictured: Ariel Winter, Luke Benward. Photo credit: P&P / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA661799_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 43 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Dakota & Elle Fanning dressed in a colorful manner to pick up something super delicious during their sister date!

We all love to indulge in some sinfully tasty treats, especially during our time in quarantine! Dakota & Elle Fanning, 22, broke from their time indoors and headed out for some frozen yogurt together on Tuesday, May 12. The sisters dressed comfy casual for their dessert-related outing with both making their outfits pop in their own unique way. The eldest of the two (Dakota) sported a long-sleeve white top, purple leggings, gloves, shoes and a red face mask. Elle, meanwhile, stunned in a printed peach sweater over a white top, black sweats, pink face mask and sneakers. The gorgeous gals both had their blonde locks cascading down their backside as they made their way out of the shop.

They more than likely would’ve been wearing much different outfits yesterday as the Cannes Film Festival was supposed to begin on Tuesday. It, like many other iconic events like The Met Gala, was canceled due to the worldwide Coronavirus pandemic. Elle took her millions of Instagram fans on a trip down memory lane to last year’s gathering where she showed off a variety of ensembles she wore that included a stunning Gucci “dream dress”.

Elle’s time in self-isolation over the past two months included the A-list actress dying her hair pink. She snapped a pic of her rocking the new ‘do in its wet form on March 26 and also showed another version of it when she was making some bolognese sauce. Other celebs who have chosen an unconventional hair color recently include Sarah Michelle Gellar, 44, and Hilary Duff, 32.

Dakota Fanning Elle Fanning
Dakota & Elle Fanning grab frozen yogurt together. Credit: Backgrid

Cardi B, 27, also got the pink memo by rocking a wig version of it in a sexy Instagram photo posted on May 8. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who is known for her eye-catching attire, wore a pair of super revealing Daisy Dukes and a bright pink top while showing off her toned midsection. “Issa pretty day,” she captioned the pic of her posing in front of a stunning bright blue backdrop.