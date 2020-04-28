Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, Debuts Hot Pink Hair Makeover While In Isolation — See Before & After

Sarah Michelle Gellar brainstormed the ultimate way to ’embarrass’ her two kids amid quarantine: dye her hair a wild color. World, meet the ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ star’s rose-inspired hair!

Moms with pink hair aren’t an everyday occurrence, which is exactly why Sarah Michelle Gellar decided to become one. “Well, because we’re still in quarantine, I had to think of a new and creative way to embarrass my children,” the 43-year-old mother of two said in an Instagram video, shared on April 28. Alas, Sarah introduced her “Quaran-color”: a bright rose-gold shade. It was a complete 180 from her previously blonde bob! The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star’s daughter Charlotte Prinze, 10, and son Rocky Prinze, 7, shouldn’t fret, because their mom’s “#roseallday” hair is only staying “until it fades out,” according to Sarah’s caption.

Well, we think her hot pink hair is far from an embarrassment — moms shouldn’t have to pick between brunette, blonde and raven tresses only! Sarah’s followers would agree. “I STAN PINK BUFFY,” one fan commented, and another wrote, “pink is definitely your color.” Other fans pointed out how the youthful color in turn seemed to de-age Sarah! “Actually makes you look 10 years younger,” someone commented, and a different fan wrote, “Played a vampire slayer but clearly a vampire as she doesn’t age.” One other fan summed it up nicely: “You’re not a regular mom you’re a cool mom!!” Sorry Sarah, but your plans to embarrass your kids may have just backfired.

Hair makeovers have been on Sarah’s mind for the past few days. The actress shared a meme from her good ol’ Buffy the Vampire Slayer days, which showed a young Sarah rocking seriously short bangs. “How some of y’alls quarantine haircuts are looking,” the meme read. But Sarah had a confession to make in the caption: “What’s funny is, I was just contemplating an at home haircut.” As you can see, she instead opted for an at-home hair color change instead. In our personal opinion, that’s a safer experiment than bangs.

Sarah has been entertaining fans throughout her quarantine with Buffy-related content. Who knew that the supernatural television series, which premiered in 1997, would one day serve as relatable quarantine memes more than two decades later? The actress has also been homeschooling her children, whom she shares with fellow ’90s icon and husband Freddie Prinze Jr., 44, and delivering “SMG” tips of the day. For instance, to teach your kids the alphabet, have them alphabetize your bookcase, which Sarah explained in a helpful video. Keep up the A-plus Instagram posts, Buffy — we mean Sarah!