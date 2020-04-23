Sarah Michelle Gellar Hilariously Mocks Her ‘Buffy’ Bangs & Compares Them To ‘Quarantine Haircuts’

Sarah Michelle Gellar posted a throwback to ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’ and totally roasted her character’s haircut on the show.

Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, is delivering some great quarantine content! The former Buffy the Vampire Slayer star took to Instagram on April 23 to hilariously mock her bangs from the iconic 90s show. The IG snap showed a screen grab from the series of Sarah in a purple button-down with her dark blonde tresses chopped into super short bangs. Above the pic, a title card read, “How some of y’alls quarantine haircuts are looking” with a side eye emoji. The actress then captioned the shot, “What’s funny is, I was just contemplating an at home haircut #quarantine #quarancut .” Hilarious!

One fan totally captured our feelings on the haircut, commenting, “In my brain it never actually looked this bad,” while another wrote, “We want an explanation on these bangs please?” Sarah has been keeping fans entertained while in quarantine. She recently participated in the #pillowchallenge inspired by the Netflix documentary series Tiger King that is sweeping social media. The Cruel Intentions star posted an Instagram photo on April 17, that showed off her enviable figure in nothing but an oversized pillow and cowboy boots.

Sarah also caused fans of Buffy to lose their minds when she took to Instagram last month. She posted a photo holding a giant stake on Tuesday, March 17 with quite the interesting caption. “Hmmmm…….. found this on my walk today,” the gorgeous blonde wrote while striking a fierce pose with the massive item. The pic inspired many friends and former Buffy castmates to comment on the amazing snap, one of which being Michelle Trachtenberg, 34, who costarred on the iconic WB series with her from 2000-2003. “Buffy, what are we going going to do now?” she wrote next to a stake-inspired emoji.

Another famous pal who chimed in on the photo was Sarah’s Cruel Intentions costar Selma Blair, 47, who almost seemed to tease a Buffy reboot with her response. “And the adventures begin. Can I be your sidekick?”