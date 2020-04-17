Sarah Michelle Gellar Wears Nothing But A Pillow Just Like Halle Berry For New Instagram Challenge

Sarah Michelle Gellar channeled Halle Berry in a pillow-inspired outfit that left little to the imagination!

Who wore it better? Sarah Michelle Gellar, 43, participated in the #pillowchallenge inspired by the Netflix documentary series Tiger King that is sweeping social media. The Cruel Intentions star posted an Instagram photo of her on Friday, April 17, that showed off her smoking hot body in nothing but an oversized pillow with a belt to cinch everything in and some cowboy boots. She added a touch of elegance to the sexy pic by posing inside what looked to be her massive house with her glamorous stairway acting as an amazing backdrop. “(btw so weird to put heels on- I feel like I need to start putting them on once a week so I don’t forget how to walk in them),” she joked in the caption as a reference to her and millions of people staying inside due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Naturally fans and fellow celebs were excited when they saw the gorgeous pic. “You even make a pillow look hot,” former Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge, 53, wrote in the comments section. Sarah does have some serious competition in the latest social media craze in the form of legendary goddess Halle Berry, 53. The Oscar winner sported something similar days earlier on Wednesday, April 15, when she posed in her garden with just a black pillow covering up her desirable figure. “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” Halle captioned the racy snap.

Sarah has been lighting up Instagram as of late with other eye-catching outfits that are making her fans lose their minds, particular ones of her classic show Buffy the Vampire Slayer. She posted a photo of her holding a giant stake on Instagram on Tuesday, March 17 with quite the interesting caption. “Hmmmm…….. found this on my walk today,” the gorgeous blonde wrote while striking a fierce pose with the massive item.

The pic inspired many friends and former Buffy castmates to comment on the amazing snap, one of which being Michelle Trachtenberg, 34, who costarred on the iconic WB series with her from 2000-2003. “Buffy, what are we going going to do now?” she wrote next to a stake-inspired emoji.