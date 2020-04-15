Halle Berry, 53, Shows Off Her Incredible Physique While Wearing A Pillow As A Dress

Halle Berry left little to the imagination when she posed in nothing but a pillow as part of a new Instagram challenge — and her results were incredible.

Halle Berry just proved she looks incredible in anything — even a pillowcase! The 53-year-old took to Instagram on April 15 amid the coronavirus lockdown, and gave fans a glimpse of what she’s been doing to pass the time while in quarantine. “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” she captioned the snap, with a laugh crying emoji. The pic showed the actress wearing nothing but a black pillow, cinched at the waist with a black belt in order to imitate the silhouette of a gown.

The bronzed beauty left little to the imagination as she paired the pillow with nothing but black sky-high pumps, a wide brim black hat, and dark sunglasses. It comes as Halle attempted the ‘pillow challenge’, one of the many boredom busting challenges circling the internet as everyone stays home amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “You rock a pillow better than any bed I’ve ever seen,” one fan commented, and we’re inclined to agree.

Other followers were quick to comment on how great the “Catwoman” actress looked, “And you DID THAT ‼️‼️ but Sis, boredom is winning,” one wrote, while another added, “When you look good doesn’t matter what you put on.” It comes just one week after the Oscar-winner shared a pic from her 25th day of quarantine. In the photo, Halle rocked a tiny white T-shirt that offered a glimpse of her toned abs. She also sported a pair of underwear courtesy of her pal Ellen DeGeneres! “Chillin’ in my #Ellen’s, waiting on my next nothing appointment. #QuarantineDay25,” she captioned the intimate image.

The actress hasn’t let quarantine get her down or disrupt her hectic schedule at all! In fact, Halle has been incredibly on top of her intense fitness regiment and has shared her favorite, at-home workouts with her countless fans and admirers. On April 3, Halle shared a sexy, sweaty image of herself after a rigorous workout for her weekly #FitnessFriday Instagram post! “Better late than never 😉 – Happy #FitnessFriday,” Halle began. “#quarantine is a bitch! This week has been extra crazy for me… I just turned in the first cut of my film and directorial debut #Bruised tonight!! Excited to celebrate, but for now I want to take it alllll the way back with you.” We seriously can’t get enough of her positive attitude!