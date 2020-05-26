Katherine Schwarzenegger Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Workout Gear While On Family Walk

Katherine Schwarzenegger showed off her growing pregnant belly from her first pregnancy with husband Chris Pratt during a lovely family stroll in sunny California!

Katherine Schwarzenegger was spotted soaking up the sun during a family walk on May 24 in California. The gorgeous Maverick and Me author, 30, was seen out and about with her mom, Maria Shriver, 64, her brother, Patric Schwarzenegger, 26, and his girlfriend, Abby Champion. Katherine’s baby bump was front and center during the family’s walk, as the starlet appeared to be a number of months along in her pregnancy. She sported some comfortable workout gear, including black yoga pants and a white T-shirt, along with a baseball cap, sunglasses, and a protective face mask during her time out and about!

Reports first circulated that Katherine and her husband of nearly one year, Chris Pratt, 40, were expecting their first child together in April 2020. Katherine and her husband were seen out and about enjoying some time together, when fans noticed that Katherine was wearing looser fitting clothing than usual — likely hiding her baby bump. Chris was ever-so doting to his expecting wife and the two were beaming with joy!

Katherine has seemingly been making loose-fitting clothing a staple of her wardrobe to accommodate her changing body. Prior to the big news becoming public, Chris and Katherine were seen enjoying a bike ride together on April 25. Katherine wore a white T-shirt with two hearts overlapping, which noticeably clung to her growing belly. Fans couldn’t have been happier for the expectant couple, who will celebrate their first wedding anniversary this June.

Chris and Katherine began dating in June 2018, following Chris’s divorce from his wife, Anna Faris, 43. The former couple share one child together — seven-year-old son Jack. Katherine and Chris announced their engagement in January 2019 and tied the knot roughly five months later in an intimate ceremony in Montecito, CA surrounded by loving friends and family. The couple made it very clear that they were excited to start their family, with Chris sharing at the premiere of The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part that he was looking forward to “lots of kids” with his lady love. A source close to Katherine also confirmed that the author was “very eager to start a family. So don’t be one bit surprised if you see her with a bump a few months after they get hitched.”