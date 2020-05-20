See Pic
Hollywood Life

Farrah Abraham Wears Lime Green Swimsuit Out Walking Her Dog With Daughter — See Pic

FARRAH
MEGA
Farrah Abraham arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 22 Sep 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Farrah Abraham displays her new derrière in a neon green bikini during a visit to a friends house in Los Angeles. 18 May 2020 Pictured: Farrah Abraham. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA667665_005.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free and masked Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are glued to their phones during a walk together in Los Feliz during the COVID-19 safer at home order. Pictured: Farrah Abraham BACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A makeup-free and masked Farrah Abraham and her daughter Sophia are glued to their phones during a walk together in Los Feliz during the COVID-19 safer at home order. Pictured: Farrah Abraham BACKGRID USA 22 APRIL 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 28 Photos.
Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

We can always count on Farrah Abraham to do the absolute most. The reality star was spotted walking her dogs while wearing a neon swimsuit.

It seems extra is Farrah Abraham‘s middle name. The former Teen Mom OG star stepped out with her daughter and their puppies amid quarantine — dressed in a neon swimsuit! The 28-year-old went for a stroll on May 20 with Sophia, 11, and left little to the imagination as she donned the lime green suit, and a sheer black robe over the top. Farrah paired the look with Fendi slides, and stayed safe with a beige face mask and black rubber gloves. Her mini-me daughter, who is looking more grown up every single day, rocked a double denim ensemble including a jean jacket and short shorts as she walked the family’s dogs Boo and Cupcake.

She also wore a neon green top, along with black fluffy slides as she allowed her dark hair to cascade below her shoulders. It appears neon green is the mother-daughter duo’s favorite color. Last month, the pair wore matching lime green jackets and what appeared to be camo-inspired face masks. Farrah opted to wear a pair of skintight leather pants while Sophia looked comfy in her pink and grey sweats. Both decided to sport flats as they made their way around Los Angeles with their adorable doggos.

Farrah and Sophia also channeled the viral Netflix documentary series Tiger King by wearing leopard-print themed face masks in April. “Feelin some #joeexotic vibes today #tigerking shout out to @polatteu @infamous_swim for #leopardprint #facemask & swim fashion @booandcupcake is my Cat today #king,” she captioned an Instagram video of them in their attire.

farrah
Farrah is spotted in a neon swimsuit with her daughter. Image: MEGA

They were later seen out on Easter Sunday on Sunday, April 12, with their white Pomeranian Cupcake whose white fur was colored purple and pink everywhere but its precious face. Once again they went all matchy matchy in a pair of tie dye inspired outfits, blue gloves and outrageous sneakers. Farrah got into the holiday spirit by wearing a big pair of bunny ears as she held onto her pup.