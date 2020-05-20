Farrah Abraham Wears Lime Green Swimsuit Out Walking Her Dog With Daughter — See Pic

We can always count on Farrah Abraham to do the absolute most. The reality star was spotted walking her dogs while wearing a neon swimsuit.

It seems extra is Farrah Abraham‘s middle name. The former Teen Mom OG star stepped out with her daughter and their puppies amid quarantine — dressed in a neon swimsuit! The 28-year-old went for a stroll on May 20 with Sophia, 11, and left little to the imagination as she donned the lime green suit, and a sheer black robe over the top. Farrah paired the look with Fendi slides, and stayed safe with a beige face mask and black rubber gloves. Her mini-me daughter, who is looking more grown up every single day, rocked a double denim ensemble including a jean jacket and short shorts as she walked the family’s dogs Boo and Cupcake.

She also wore a neon green top, along with black fluffy slides as she allowed her dark hair to cascade below her shoulders. It appears neon green is the mother-daughter duo’s favorite color. Last month, the pair wore matching lime green jackets and what appeared to be camo-inspired face masks. Farrah opted to wear a pair of skintight leather pants while Sophia looked comfy in her pink and grey sweats. Both decided to sport flats as they made their way around Los Angeles with their adorable doggos.

Farrah and Sophia also channeled the viral Netflix documentary series Tiger King by wearing leopard-print themed face masks in April. “Feelin some #joeexotic vibes today #tigerking shout out to @polatteu @infamous_swim for #leopardprint #facemask & swim fashion @booandcupcake is my Cat today #king,” she captioned an Instagram video of them in their attire.

They were later seen out on Easter Sunday on Sunday, April 12, with their white Pomeranian Cupcake whose white fur was colored purple and pink everywhere but its precious face. Once again they went all matchy matchy in a pair of tie dye inspired outfits, blue gloves and outrageous sneakers. Farrah got into the holiday spirit by wearing a big pair of bunny ears as she held onto her pup.