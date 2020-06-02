Amanda Kloots: More About Nick Cordero’s Wife Who’s Been By His Side Throughout COVID-19 Complications

Amanda Kloots continues to be a pillar of strength while her husband, actor Nick Cordero remains hospitalized 60 days after he was admitted for COVID-19.

Amanda Kloots‘ strength and hope has become a safe haven for fans of her husband, Nick Cordero. The Tony-nominated actor remains hospitalized months after he was admitted to Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for COVID-19 in April. Following numerous coronavirus-related complications, Amanda shared on Instagram that Nick needed his right leg amputated and that the surgery went well. Here’s five quick facts about Amanda as she continues to share updates about Nick’s health on social media.

1. Amanda and Nick shared a son, Elvis. — The couple welcomed their first child in the summer of 2019. Their baby boy turns 1 on June 10, 2020. In an Instagram post celebrating Elvis’ being 10-months-old, Amanda revealed that “he was conceived in New Orleans, born in NYC and raised in Laurel Canyon.” She added that their son has “music in his bones.”

Nick Cordero & Amanda Kloots on the red carpet. (Photo credit: Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

2. Amanda and Nick tied the knot in Times Square. — They said “I do” in a small ceremony on September 3, 2017, and their wedding photos were published in Brides magazine.

3. She is a celebrity fitness trainer, specializing in jump rope and dance. — “Amanda’s classes are a mix of dance and cross training with special attention on form and details to create a unique, fun workout that will have you drenched in sweat in minutes!” her official website explains about her fitness method. Amanda has a business, in which she sells fitness mats and jump ropes. Her methods are based off happiness and positivity.

(Video credit: Amanda Kloots/Instagram)

4. Amanda is a former Radio City Rockette and Broadway dancer. — The Ohio native began her career a professional dancer. She danced for 16 years in Broadway’s Good Vibrations and toured with Monty Python’s Spamalot and more. Amanda thanked fans for their support on Instagram. “We have a new home that we’re renovating right now so there are going to be some changes that need to be made and that will really help us,” she wrote. There are medical bills and, you know, we’re gonna get Nick the best rehab that we possibly can now for his leg. It’s all because of you guys.”

5. A GoFundMe has been created. — Amanda and Nick recently relocated from New York to LA. In an effort to make their home more handicap accessible, following the amputation of his leg, donations can be made at this link.