Amanda Kloots’ Son, 1, Surprises Her On ‘The Talk’ & Walks Out To Nick Cordero’s Song

The son of late Broadway star Nick Cordero has surprised his mom Amanda Kloots by walking onto the set of ‘The Talk’ during the Mother’s Day special episode.

Amanda Kloots was in for a big surprise when her one-year-old son Elvis, whom she shares with her late husband Nick Cordero, walked onto the set of The Talk. During the daytime TV show’s Mother’s Day special on May 7, little Elvis made his television debut by walking into frame wearing a white suit. The toddler, who turns two next month, carried a bouquet of flowers and walked towards his mom while his dad’s song “Live Your Life” played.

“Are you kidding me right now?” Manda said, before hugging Elvis. Her co-hosts showered the mother-and-son duo with gifts, including a toy trash truck for Elvis, and an adult-size onesie for Amanda. The mother-of-one also received a special Mother’s Day video message from Gayle King and the Sesame Street characters.

“I know you don’t need any advice from me on how to be a good mom,” Gayle is heard saying in the clip. “I see how great you are with Elvis and how much you love him. I can only tell you this: It only gets better. As much as you love this stage with Elvis, it only gets better.” As fans of the Broadway dancer turned TV host would know, it comes less than one year after Nick passed away following a battle with COVID-19.

He tragically died at the age of 41 after spending 13 weeks in the ICU. In October 2020, Amanda opened up about finding “comfort” with her son. “Thank God I have a little piece of my husband,” she said of Elvis, in an interview with PEOPLE. “Anytime I’m sad, he brightens my mood in two seconds. He looks at me with his big smile and his little teeth, and I’m instantly transported into a different mood.”

She added, “He is calm and cool and gets along with everybody. I think that’s very much Nick,” she said. “We have this beautiful little boy that we created together. I love watching him grow, and I know Nick is watching him too.”