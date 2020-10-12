‘RHOA’s Nene Leakes ‘Reached Out’ To Cynthia Bailey Before Wedding To Mike Hill: ‘She’s Happy For Her’

Nene Leakes and Cynthia Bailey ended their feud earlier this year — but Nene did not attend her Georgia nuptials on Oct. 10, HollywoodLife has learned. They shared a private conversation just hours before Cynthia’s wedding and we have the scoop!

Cynthia Bailey‘s wedding guests included both current and past Real Housewives of Atlanta stars. However, Nene Leakes was not present at Governors Towne Club in Acworth, Georgia on October 10, where Cynthia, 53, and Fox Sports broadcaster Mike Hill, 50, tied the knot. Nonetheless, Nene — who’s currently at odds with Bravo after leaving RHOA ahead of its 13 season — was invited to the big event.

“Nene reached out to Cynthia a few hours before her wedding and texted her, ” a source close to both reality stars told HollywoodLife, exclusively. “She told her that she wanted to hear it from her that she was in Atlanta and not attending her wedding. The two exchanged a couple of texts,” the insider said, adding, “Nene told her she was very happy for her and wished her and Mike a lifetime of love and happiness.”

Nene and Cynthia’s tumultuous friendship is well documented on seasons of RHOA, since the show’s inception in 2009. The pair stopped speaking after they feuded at the season 11 reunion in 2019. The rift started when Nene became upset that Cynthia (apparently) didn’t give her notice ahead of time that her enemy Kenya Moore would be at an event Cynthia held last season. Though, Cynthia swears she didn’t know Kenya was attending the event. Either way, Nene didn’t believe her at the time. Nene and Cynthia ended up squashing their beef on-camera during season 12.

As for which RHOA stars attended Cynthia’s lavish ceremony? — Her co-stars Kenya Moore and Kandi Burruss, in addition to RHOA alum Eva Marcille, all served as bridesmaids. HollywoodLife spoke to a guest who attended the nuptials and learned that Eva was particularly emotional that day. “Eva was crying so hard throughout the ceremony,” the source revealed.

RHOA star Porsha Williams was also in attendance and looked beautiful in a sparkling black gown. The mother of one attended the ceremony without her on-off (currently off) fiance Dennis McKinley, although he was also present at the nuptials. “Porsha arrived without Dennis and with a friend [Shamea Morton]. She arrived shortly before the ceremony, which started an hour and a half late and she left at the very beginning of the party with the same girls she arrived with,” a source told us. While there, Porsha smiled for a photo with the father of her 18-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena, as she wore a plastic face shield amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cynthia looked stunning in a sparkling, embellished gown by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona, along with Badgley Mischka shoes and a headpiece by Bridal Styles Boutique. The couple exchanged rings from Rockford Collection and Beverly Diamonds during the ceremony, which was put together by wedding planner Courtney Ajinça, People reported.