Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Dress: See The Gorgeous Sequin Gown The ‘RHOA’ Star Wore To Marry Mike Hill

Cynthia Bailey looked drop-dead gorgeous on her wedding day to fiancé Mike Hill, floating down the aisle in blush dress covered in sequins. The photos from her big day are simply beautiful.

Call her Mrs. Hill! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey finally tied the knot with fiancé Mike Hill, and she looked like an utter goddess while saying her vows. Cynthia, 53, walked down the aisle on October 10 wearing a breathtaking down gown designed by Nneka C. Alexander of Brides by Nona according to People magazine — see photos here. She looked like an absolute princess in the dreamy piece, which included sexy mesh. She added to the look with a stunning headpiece from Bridal Styles Boutique, along with Badgley Mischka shoes.

Fans were desperate to see what the model would be wearing when she made #CHill official. She actually dropped a huge hint about her ensemble in an interview conducted nearly a year ago. “I’m not a traditional mom. I’m not a traditional girlfriend. I’m not a traditional anything. And I most definitely will not be a traditional bride,” she told Page Six Style. “I kind of march to the beat of my own drum,” she added, noting that it wasn’t going to be anything like the silver ballgown she wore at her first wedding to ex-husband Peter Thomas.

Cynthia and Mike’s wedding was a massive bash, held at the swanky Governor’s Towne Club in Atlanta. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the couple welcomed 250 guests to their reception; they reportedly did temperature checks, and gave attendees custom protective face masks made by The Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin! Truly, only the best for Cynthia and her Bravo ladies on her special day.