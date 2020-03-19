Porsha Williams, 38, Freaks After Sharing Twinning Shot Of Daughter Pilar & Herself As A Baby

Cute alert! Porsha Williams shared the cutest side-by-side photo of herself and her daughter Pilar — and they look like absolute twins!

Porsha Williams, 38, truly gave birth to her very own mini-me! The 38-year-old Real Housewives of Atlanta star took to Instagram on March 19 to share the sweetest side-by-side photo of herself and her 11-month-old daughter Pilar, declaring that she gave birth to her twin. “This is scary!” she captioned the pic. “Literally gave birth to myself … ok ok and a lil Dennis sprinkled in.” She also added the hashtags, “#DennisSleepHeCantDefendHimself #BabyRestingFaceTwins #IGotTime #DaddysDimples,” along with a heart emoji, laugh crying face, and a shrugging emoji. The sweet snap showed both tiny tots pouting and looking at the camera with an adorable expression. The baby pic of Porsha shows her wearing a red and white polka dot top with a frilly neckline. Her hair is in tiny bun with two small braids falling on either side of her face. PJ on the other hand wears a grey and pink Adidas sweater and a massive pink bow in her hair, which is styled the same way as her moms. Too cute!

Fans were quick to comment on how cute the mother-daughter duo looked. “PJ (Porsha Jr) AF,” one follower commented, referring to the fact the pair look just like twins. “Omg! Girl yes!!! She looks just like you,” another fan wrote. We couldn’t agree more! Porsha is so in love with her bub, who turns one next month, and she’s enjoying spending some quality time with her while self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak. The doting mom shared an Instagram photo that showed her being affectionate with the tot, who she nicknamed P.J., on March 16 and it made her followers swoon with delight.

In the epic mother-daughter snapshot, Porsha can be seen wearing a black bra as she cradles her bundle of joy, who’s wearing a pink top with green, white, and blue floral designs. The RHOA star is looking down and smiling at her first child and little P.J. is looking right back up at her. “Best part of this self-Quarantine,” Porsha’s caption for the pic read. “She is looking at you with love eyes!!,” one follower wrote in the comments section of the pic. “Awww She Soo Sweet..Looking Just Like Daddy,” another wrote referring to Pilar’s father, Dennis McKinley, 43. “This is so precious and wholesome 😭😭,” a third follower complimented.

We love seeing Porsha making the most of her time in quarantine with her mini-me and staying beside her daughter’s side whenever she can. We can’t wait to see more cute pics and videos of the adorable duo soon.