‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Proves Hanging Out With Baby PJ Is The ‘Best Part Of This Self Quarantine’

Porsha Williams took to Instagram to share a sweet photo of her and her 11-month-old daughter Pilar cuddling and gazing at each other while spending time at home in the midst of the coronavirus.

Porsha Williams, 38, is enjoying every moment of being at home in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic and it’s all because of her adorable and loving 11-month-old daughter Pilar. The doting mom shared an Instagram photo that showed her being affectionate with the tot, who she nicknamed P.J., on Mar. 16 and it made her followers swoon with delight. In the epic mother-daughter snapshot, Porsha can be seen wearing a black bra as she cradles her bundle of joy, who’s wearing a pink top with green, white, and blue floral designs. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star is looking down and smiling at her first child and little P.J. is looking right back up at her. “Best part of this self-Quarantine ❤️😍,” Porsha’s caption for the pic read.

“She is looking at you with love eyes!! 😍😍,” one follower wrote in the comments section of the pic. “Awww She Soo Sweet..Looking Just Like Daddy🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🗣🗣,” another wrote referring to Pilar’s father, Dennis McKinley, 43. “This is so precious and wholesome 😭😭,” a third follower complimented.

Porsha’s pic with Pilar isn’t the only post the baby girl has had a cute moment. Her dad, Dennis posted a video of her giving him major side eye after she followed him in the bathroom on Mar. 13. “Please don’t call CPS … my baby follows me around all day 😂 @pilarjhena was not injured during the taping of the video 💩 @chillicheddacheese this remind you of anything? #PJIchangeyourdiaperallday #yourshitstanktoo #therealcorona #babypoostankworse #SHIThappens,” he captioned the hilarious clip.

It’s great to know Porsha is making the most of her time in quarantine and staying beside her daughter’s side whenever she can. We hope to see more cute pics and videos of them soon!