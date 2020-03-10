Porsha Williams ‘Willing To Try’ & Work Through Relationship Struggles With Dennis McKinley 

Porsha Williams is trying her hardest to navigate through her tumultuous relationship with Dennis McKinley. Why? — For the sake of their daughter, Pilar Jhena, who turns 1 on March 22. Porsha’s working hard to get past his infidelity.

Porsha Williams sees the bigger picture when it comes to her relationship with Dennis McKinley. It’s not only about them anymore. — It’s about what’s best for their near 1-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena, which is why she’s willing to fight for her relationship with Dennis, a source close to The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, tells HollywoodLife, exclusively.

“Porsha’s had to overcome a lot of struggles in her relationship with Dennis, and she’s willing to at least try for the sake of their daughter,” the source says, noting, “But, that’s all she can promise for now.” Porsha’s still trying to move forward from Dennis’ cheating scandal that occurred while she was pregnant with their daughter. Dennis later admitted his infidelity during an episode of RHOA last November.

“Like any other couple, Porsha and Dennis have had their fair share of speed bumps throughout their relationship. They initially fell hard and fast, so of course there’s always going to be setbacks, but at the end of the day they have always managed to find their way back for the sake of their daughter,” the insider explains. “They have a baby now and that is, and always will be their number one priority no matter what the outcome of their relationship may be.”

Back in December, Porsha told Andy Cohen that she and Dennis were back together, after getting re-engaged. They took some time apart following his cheating scandal.

“We’re working on our family. It takes time. I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “You have to have trust,” she said, noting that they were “absolutely” working on rebuilding that at the time.

Porsha then revealed that she and Dennis “don’t have a set date yet,” for their wedding, which was initially supposed to happen this past New Year’s Eve. She confirmed that their nuptials “will be next year” in 2020. It’s unclear if that will still happen.

Porsha and Dennis’ relationship struggles have been documented on the current season (12) of RHOA, where fans have watched them discuss his infidelity in therapy sessions together. On the February 9 episode, Porsha admitted to having intimacy issues with Dennis following his infidelity during an emotional session with Dr. Sherry Blake. For now, Porsha and Dennis are taking things one day at a time.