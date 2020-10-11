‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams Attends Cynthia Bailey’s Wedding Without Dennis McKinley After Split

Cynthia Bailey is married! Her co-star Porsha Williams attended the beautiful ceremony after splitting from Dennis McKinley, however he was also there as a friend of the groom.

Porsha Williams and her former fiance Dennis McKinley were both seen at Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey‘s Oct. 10 wedding to Mike Hill — but they didn’t attend together. One day prior to the ceremony, HollywoodLife reported that the couple had called it quits, after he admitted to cheating on the Bravo star while she was pregnant with their daughter. A source who was at the wedding told HL exclusively that the former couple did not attend together.

Porsha & Dennis at Cynthia & Mike’s wedding. #RHOA pic.twitter.com/cMaTu78MXk — Jays Reality TV Page 🌏 (@JaysRealityBlog) October 11, 2020

Shamea Morton]. She arrived shortly before the ceremony, which started an hour and a half late and she left at the very beginning of the party with the same girls she arrived with,” the source told us, adding, “Everyone from the cast was there except for Tanya and everyone was wondering where she was.” Porsha smiled for a snap with the father of her Pilar Jhena, as she rocked a black strapless gown and a plastic protective face shield. “Porsha arrived without Dennis and with a friend []. She arrived shortly before the ceremony, which started an hour and a half late and she left at the very beginning of the party with the same girls she arrived with,” the source told us, adding, “Everyone from the cast was there except forand everyone was wondering where she was.” Porsha smiled for a snap with the father of her 18-month-old daughter , as she rocked a black strapless gown and a plastic protective face shield.

Gizelle [Bryant] was in a face shield and Kenya went up to her to ask her to put a mask on underneath and Gizelle was not having it. Gizelle was there because [husband] Jamal is friends with the couple.” The insider also dished on other details of the beautiful ceremony . “ Kenya Moore was on mask patrol all night. If she saw you without a mask and you weren’t eating or drinking, she had no issue coming up to you and telling you to put it on.was in a face shield and Kenya went up to her to ask her to put a mask on underneath and Gizelle was not having it. Gizelle was there because [husband]is friends with the couple.”

The source also added, “The party went until the venue shut down. A lot of guests had trouble leaving because Ubers kept cancelling. It was a beautiful night. People kept saying their feet hurt because there was nowhere to sit and there were so many stations due to social distancing guidelines.”