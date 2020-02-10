Porsha Williams is working on her relationship with fiancee Dennis McKinley, and are currently in therapy working through their issues.

Porsha Williams, 38, is working on trusting Dennis McKinley, 43, again — but the pair aren’t rushing to make plans to walk down the aisle! “They’re together, happy and engaged but aren’t wedding planning really at the moment,” a source close to the Real Housewives of Atlanta star spills to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re just working on becoming as solid as they can again before walking back down that road.” The couple called things quits after Dennis was caught cheating on his gorgeous fiancee, however, Porsha confirmed they were “re-engaged” back in December on WWHL.

“Porsha and Dennis are keeping their relationship and the ins and outs of it a little more private now that they’ve reconciled but they seem to be doing well,” the insider adds. “They just don’t want people prying too much. It’s taken a lot of communication, but she’s really working on trusting him again. It’s been shown a lot on the show, but they’ve been in therapy. Her family had more trouble forgiving him than she did, but they love and support Porsha and want her to be happy.” Porsha and Dennis have yet to re-confirm their original NYE wedding date, but she teased that they will likely tie the knot sometime this year to Andy Cohen.

While wedding bells may or may not be in the near future, the couple continued to put 11-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena first. The adorable baby was born in Mar. 2019, and as much as they love being parents, Porsha’s not actively trying to expand her family right now. “There’s no real talk of another baby right now, but Porsha would love to have another child,” the source tells us. “She loves being a mom.” That we can tell!

Porsha frequently posts about her little girl on social media, and we can’t get enough of the baby’s own Instagram account (run by mom, of course). With over 300,000 followers PJ has become a star in her own right, and the most stylish baby on Housewives at that. “Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter, Baby PJ. We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey-it’s been a fantastic journey,” the couple shared in a joint statement at the time. PJ’s milestone first birthday is only a couple weeks away, and we can’t wait to see how Porsha and Dennis celebrate!