Porsha Williams Plays Coy About Dennis McKinley Relationship After New Cheating Rumors

For the first time, Porsha Williams is addressing the latest rumors that Dennis McKinley is cheating on her. She responded to the reports that he was out with other women until 4:00 in the morning during an interview on ‘WWHL.’

Porsha Williams appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Jan. 19, and she was once again asked about where she stands with her fiance, Dennis McKinley. Things got a bit awkward when Andy Cohen asked Porsha about the recent rumors that Dennis was out and about with a group of “beautiful” women at 4:00 a.m. “Can you all just continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life?” Porsha asked. “I’m figuring out my life. Yeah.” Andy pressed further, asking Porsha if she and Dennis have spoken about the situation, but she once again coyly responded, “I’m figuring it out.”

Meanwhile, Dennis and Porsha’s relationship was front and center during the Jan. 19 episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, as they dealt with the fallout from his first cheating scandal this past spring. During the episode, Dennis sat down with Porsha’s family to apologize for his behavior. It was a moment that clearly meant a lot to Porsha, but she told Andy that she and her fiance are still “working on [their] relationship” all these months later. “I think every relationship is a work in progress,” Porsha admitted. “We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You pray for yourselves, add us in there, too.”

It certainly seems like things are a bit rocky for these two right now, who welcomed their daughter, Pilar Jhena, in March 2019. Putting up a united front for Pilar’s sake seems to be important to Porsha and Dennis, but after she already forgave him for cheating once, it’ll likely take a lot of work if these new rumors are true.