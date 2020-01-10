Porsha Williams’ Fiance Seems To Slam Cheating Rumors After 4AM Outing With Other Women 

Dennis McKinley’s just trying to eat! The fiance of Porsha Williams seemingly responded to rumors that he cheated on her in a cryptic post on Instagram days after he was spotted dining with 4 women on Jan. 4.

What is going on between Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley? — That is the million dollar question. Dennis appeared to address rumors that he cheated on The Real Housewives of Atlanta star in a mysterious post on his Instagram stories Thursday night that read, “I can’t eat?”

Dennis shared a cartoon meme of fast food, along with the cryptic text, which appeared to be a subtle response to news that he was seen dining with four other women on January 4 — none of which were his fiancee, Porsha. Dennis was spotted entering an Atlanta diner with multiple “beautiful women,” who were all “flirting with him,” an apparent eyewitness told Radar Online in a story published on January 9.

The news didn’t take long to stir up rumors that Dennis cheated, again. Fans of RHOA will know that he already confessed to his infidelity, which occurred while Porsha was pregnant with their daughter Pilar Jhena, now 10-months, during a therapy session on the show.

(Photo credit: Instagram/Dennis McKinley)

Meanwhile, Porsha’s been sharing cryptic posts of her own, admitting that she’s choosing “positivity” and “love.” It’s important to note that Porsha and Dennis were on a “baecation” together in Jamaica on January 7. — Therefore, his late night outing didn’t seem to effect them.

Many fans were shocked to learn about Dennis’ diner outing, seeing as he and Porsha recently rekindled their romance, following the cheating drama. Back in December, Porsha announced that she and Dennis were “re-engaged” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Yes, it’s the same ring,” she confirmed.

“We’re working on our family. It takes time,” Porsha admitted. “I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do.” She added, “You have to have trust,” and noted that they are “absolutely” working on rebuilding that.

Porsha then revealed that she and Dennis “don’t have a set date yet,” for their wedding, which was initially supposed to happen this past New Year’s Eve. She then confirmed that their wedding “will be next year” in 2020.