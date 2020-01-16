Porsha Williams Posts Cryptic Message About How To ‘Teach Others To Love You’ Amid New Dennis Drama

Porsha Williams shared an interesting quote about ‘love’ 12 days after her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, was filmed eating with four pretty women at a late night diner.

Mysterious messages, mysterious ladies — there’s a lot going on here! Porsha Williams, 38, took to her Instagram to share a cryptic PSA about love on Jan. 16, a week after a video of her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, eating with four mystery women was released! “How you love yourself is how you teach others to love you,” read the wise piece of advice on Porsha’s page. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star received support from her former co-star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, who commented with a round of raised hands emojis, as if to say Preach.

It has now been nearly two weeks since Dennis was filmed eating dinner with “four beautiful women” who were “flirting” with him at Majestic Diner in Atlanta on Jan. 4, an eyewitness told Radar Online. Even more alarming was the hour of this outing: the group all snuggled into a booth at four a.m., according to the source! In the days immediately following, Porsha shared a round of happy photos from her Jamaica getaway with Dennis before the video hit the Internet.

Once the video dropped, Dennis appeared to shut down cheating rumors with a cheeky post on his Instagram Story that read, “I can’t eat?” Not too subtle! Fans are understandably on high alert, though, given that Dennis has just emerged from a cheating scandal in 2019. Dennis cheated while Porsha was pregnant with their first and only child, Pilar Jhena, whom they welcomed in March of 2019. Porsha’s fiancé even revealed what really triggered his wandering eye in a couples therapy session, which aired on the Dec. 15 episode of RHOA.

“We had a rough pregnancy, all the way from start to finish. Sex during pregnancy, it’s nothing that a man wants to do. And after PJ got here, postpartum was very real. We cried together, like, every night. That’s not a good enough ‘why,’ but that’s the ‘why,’” the businessman revealed to Porsha’s therapist, Dr. Sherry, much to viewers’ disbelief. He later added, “I’ve done my best to let Porsha know that I love her and I’m remorseful and apologetic. The priority for me is the baby.”

The infidelity broke off Porsha and Dennis’ engagement temporarily, but Porsha revealed that they were “re-engaged” while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in December. The wedding, which was originally scheduled for New Year’s Eve 2019, had been postponed to 2020.