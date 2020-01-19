‘RHOA’: Dennis Tries To Win Porsha’s Family Back & Tanya Reveals A Secret About Kenya

A hairy situation played out during the Jan. 19 episode of ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’, when Tanya revealed a startling secret about Kenya.

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are vicious. That was proven during the Jan. 19 episode, when Tanya clapped back at Kenya for insinuating that her longtime boyfriend was cheating on her. But Kenya wasn’t even present to receive the shade that Tanya was throwing her way. Instead, Tanya talked crap about Kenya behind her back, after everyone returned home from Canada. Apparently, before Tanya and her man flew home, Kenya asked her to bring home a package that she had forgotten at the hotel. But because it’s risky to take a suspicious, mystery package across the border, Tanya decided to open it up and find out what was inside. And that’s when she saw a… wig!

Yes, we know that a wig doesn’t sound very shocking. But when it comes to Kenya, it is. She’s always been very adamant about her hair being natural, despite her co-stars believing otherwise. So the fact that she had a wig with her while in Canada was a big deal. Anyway, Tanya made sure that Kandi, Marlo and Porsha knew about said hairpiece, and even flaunted it around when they all went to a salon together. This, of course, happened after Kenya hinted at the possibility that Tanya’s man was cheating on her. And even though Kenya didn’t name names, it didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out who she was talking about. Especially because everything she talked about this “hypothetical situation”, in which one of the ladies’ men may be cheating on them, she kept glancing at Tanya. So we can’t exactly blame Tanya for throwing shade back at Kenya. The only trouble now though is that Kandi told Kenya what Tanya did and now Kenya is pissed. So all we can say to that is — good luck, Tanya.

Later, Dennis worked on winning Porsha’s family back, now that he’s re-proposed to her. But that won’t come easy. Because, as Porsha’s mom and sister pointed out this week, Dennis didn’t just hurt Porsha’s feelings when he cheated on her — he hurt their feelings too. But even so, they seemed receptive to his apology. And Porsha said that it meant a lot to her that he cared enough to make sure he made things right with them, too, after he and Porsha reunited. But still — we think it’s going to take a while before Porsha fully forgives Dennis.

Finally, Eva got Marley‘s last name legally changed to Sterling. Want more drama? New episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta air Sundays at 8pm on Bravo.