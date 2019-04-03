‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams ‘Excited’ For NYE Wedding & ‘Open To Having It Televised’

Now that ‘RHOA’ star Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley have welcomed baby daughter PJ, their next big task is wedding planning. They’re hoping to tie the knot on New Year’s Eve.

Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley officially got engaged in Oct. of 2018, but the wedding was put on hold until after the Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave birth to their daughter. Little PJ — Pilar Jhena — arrived on March 22 and while Porsha’s setting into the bliss of new motherhood, she’s also planning the couple’s wedding. Not only that, she would love it to be captured on camera as a special televised event like Bravo did with her upcoming pregnancy special event show. “Porsha and Dennis are so excited to get married on New Year’s Eve and they are very open to having it televised,” a RHOA insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She had a fantastic experience doing her new RHOA spinoff Porsha’s Having A Baby and she’s so excited for it to premiere on April 28. She loved being pregnant, she can’t wait to relieve it all over again, with baby PJ in her arms instead of her belly. Porsha is truly living a dream right now, she feels like her life just keeps getting better,” our source continues.

As far as the nuptials are concerned, “She’s being very secretive and not sharing a lot of details about her wedding. So far all she’s revealed is that it will be on New Year’s Eve. She had a winter wonderland theme for PJ’s baby shower and some of her friends are saying she and Dennis might go with that theme for the wedding too. But so far Porsha is keeping very tight lipped on it all, she wants it to be a surprise.”

Porsha sure is good at keeping secrets as she just announced to the world on March 27 that Bravo’s cameras had been around taping her final months of pregnancy for a new special. “Ayeee 🤩👼🏽 You asked @BravoTv answered!! Porsha’s Having A Baby Special Premieres April 28 Sun 8/7c After #Rhoa 3Part reunion! I love you #TeamPorsha to the moon,” she wrote on Instagram next to a photo of her when she was still pregnant and in Dennis’ arms.

Her Winter Wonderland baby shower will be part of the special, as will the last weeks of her pregnancy right up to PJ’s birth. It did look a little suspicious when on the day Porsha gave birth, she arrived at the hospital in full hair and makeup while wearing a skin-tight off the shoulder green minidress. Dennis shared an Instagram pic of super glam Porsha sitting on her hospital bed and the only hint she was hours away from delivering their baby was a blood pressure monitor strapped around her arm.