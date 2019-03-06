Porsha Williams Glows In Floral Plunging Dress At Lavish Winter Wonderland Baby Shower – See Pics

Porsha Williams had a ‘Winter Wonderland’ themed baby shower thrown in her honor ahead of the birth of her daughter. We’ve got the pics from inside the stylish soiree and the mama to be’s gorgeous floral dress.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams is now in the homestretch of her first pregnancy. Her pals all gathered on Feb. 24 for her elegant baby shower held at Suada Studio in Atlanta, and the mother to be was absolutely glowing in newly released photos on March 6. Porsha, 37, put her pregnancy cleavage on display in a low-cut dress with a purple underlay of fabric covered with a layer of pink sheer netting that had delicate flowers and petals sewn onto it. The reality star looked positively in bloom with the stunning frock! Since she’s having a baby girl, the pink flowers were a nod to her daughter.

Her fiance Dennis McKinley along with ellyB Events planned the shower according to PEOPLE, which included 80 of Porsha’s nearest and dearest. The guest list included her current RHOA cast mate Cynthia Bailey, 52, and former co-star Kenya Moore. The 48-year-old became a first time mom herself on Nov. 4, 2018 when she and husband Marc Daly welcomed daughter Brooklyn. Now she can’t wait for Porsha’s daughter — already named PJ — to be born so their children can be playmates.

Next to a series of Instagram pics from the shower, Kenya wrote, “@porsha4real ‘s baby shower was so beautiful! So happy for her and family… @thebrooklyndaly says hurry up PJ so we can hang out and get some baby milk together 👶🏽👶🏽 #babymates.” The former beauty queen is still nursing her daughter and wore a plunging white and gold skin-tight sequined dress that showed off her post-natal cleavage.

Photographer Stanley Babb captured the big day and as you can see, it featured a gorgeous “Winter Wonderland” theme. Giant snowflakes were used as decorations, along with tons of white balloons with accents of pink and peach. White floral displays from Akeem Clayton were abound throughout room, and the dessert table featured tons of yummy cupcakes, cookie towers and more treats with white icing whipped up by Atlanta chef Dennis Wilson. Scroll through the pics below to see Porsha and all of the good times inside her baby shower.

Even the dress code was white, as all of the guests abided by the color while Porsha stood out from everyone else in her gorgeous pink and purple dress. “The day was magical,” the mom to be told PEOPLE for their upcoming issue. “It was amazing to walk into a room and feel that much love. I have such a tremendous support system around me and women who lift me up and are just so incredibly happy for me.” She added, “I’ve waited a really really long time for this moment.I am cherishing each minute and enjoy every day being pregnant. It’s a blessing for us.”