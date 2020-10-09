Exclusive
Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley ‘Quietly’ Split ‘A While Ago’: Why They’re ‘Still Trying’ To Make It Work

With ‘RHOA’s Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley recently unfollowing each other on social media, we have why the pair is still holding out hope that they could one day reconcile as a couple.

It looks like Porsha Williams‘ plus one for Real Housewives of Atlanta co-star Cynthia Bailey ‘s Oct. 10 wedding to Mike Hill will definitely not be her former fiance Dennis McKinley. After the 43-year-old  admitted to cheating on the Bravo star while she was pregnant with their daughter, it seemed like all hope was lost that they would ever make it as a couple again. Ultimately the betrayal was too much, and despite trying to make it work during quarantine, Dennis and Porsha are no longer together.

“Porsha and Dennis very quietly broke up awhile ago. They’ve been off and on for quite some time now and are trying to work things out. They have a baby together which is why they’re still trying,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.  The former couple welcomed 18-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena — or PJ as she’s known — into the world in March 2019 while they were still happily engaged.

But by that June, there were split rumors over Dennis allegedly cheating on Porsha. He ended up admitting to stepping out on her while she was pregnant with their daughter during a Nov. 2019 episode of RHOA. The pair ended up in quarantine together with PJ in March, and things seemed to be going well, at least when it came to parenting their little one. But in Aug. of 2020, Porsha deleted all photos of Dennis from her social media and quit following him on Twitter and Instagram.

“Despite this, they’re great co-parents and they’re great partners when it comes to anything for PJ. It wouldn’t be surprising if they did get back together in the future, but right now, they’re not together. But nothing happened that led to the split. There’s currently no fighting or animosity between them and PJ will always come first,” our insider adds.

Dennis had proved to be a supportive partner to Porsha in the summer of 2020 by attending a protest for George Floyd together in June. Dennis proudly documented Porsha’s activism during the rally, and she later got arrested in Kentucky where she took part in a peaceful protest to bring justice in the case of Breonna Taylor. While Dennis and Porsha might not be romantically involved anymore, they still have their daughter and social justice causes that they are bonded over.