Porsha Williams Fans Convinced She Split From Dennis Again After She Deletes Him From Her IG

Fans are worried that Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley may have split. The ‘RHOA’ star turned activist wiped her Instagram clean of her fiance, and she’s been sharing cryptic messages. Here’s what we know!

What’s really going on between Porsha Williams and Dennis McKinley? Fans are buzzing online about a possible breakup between The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 39, and the Detroit entrepreneur, who share 2-year-old daughter, Pilar Jhena. Why? — A quick search on Porsha’s Instagram page will show that she has removed some photos with Dennis, who she also unfollowed. Fans also pointed out the latter on Twitter.

Earlier this week, eagle-eyed fans noticed a possible cryptic move by Porsha on Instagram. On August 11, she shared a sultry photo of herself modeling a plunging red dress, which she captioned, “You was really really lucky, RELAX.” Ironically, Porsha already posted a photo in the same red dress, but with her fiance by her side. Though, that photo seems to have been deleted. Dennis also unfollowed Porsha on Instagram, although he did encourage fans to read her recent New York Time‘s piece about her activism during the Black Lives Matter movement.

Back in December, Porsha told Andy Cohen that she and Dennis were back together after getting re-engaged. They took some time apart following his cheating scandal, which occurred while she was pregnant with their daughter.

“We’re working on our family. It takes time. I love him and he loves me and we’re doing what’s best for our family. That’s really all you can do,” she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live. “You have to have trust,” she explained, noting that they were “absolutely” working on rebuilding that at the time. Porsha later added that the couple’s rescheduled nuptials were set for 2020 — though, it’s unclear if that’s still the plan.

Porsha and Dennis’ relationship struggles were documented on Season 12 of RHOA, where fans watched them discuss his infidelity in joint therapy sessions. On the February 9 episode, Porsha admitted to having intimacy issues with Dennis following his infidelity. Dennis also noted that their relationship was strained after Porsha suffered postpartum depression.

Porsha has not addressed the split rumors. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for Porsha for comment.