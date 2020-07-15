Porsha Williams Poses With Breonna Taylor’s Mom After Being Arrested For Protesting In Her Name

Porsha Williams is standing strong and demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. The ‘RHOA’ star posed with Breonna’s mom in a photo posted after getting arrested at a peaceful protest.

Hours after getting arrested for peacefully protesting in her name, Porsha Williams posted a sweet photo with Breonna Taylor‘s mother, Tamika Mallory. Porsha, 39, called her arrest “my pleasure” and said she was honored to meet the tireless activist and grieving mom. “I love you and as always praying for you Ms. Tamika Palmer (Mother of #BreonnaTaylor) Ps: Thank you for waiting on us to get out! It was heart warming exiting [sic] and seeing your family @untilfreedom it was an honor @tamikadmallory,” she captioned her photo, which you can see below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s powerful photo showed herself and Tamika with their arms wrapped around one another, their fists raised in the air. Both are wearing face masks; Tamika’s in black and emblazoned with her daughter’s name. Porsha was arrested in Kentucky on July 14 during a peaceful rally outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has yet to file charges against the officers who shot the 26-year-old EMT.

Breonna was shot multiple times and killed by three Louisville Metro Police officers serving a no-knock warrant who were looking for a suspect who was already in custody. She was asleep in her own bed. Hundreds of thousands across the country have called for justice for Breonna, and Louisville passed a ban on no-knock warrants called Breonna’s Law. Despite this, the officers have not been arrested.

Stars like Rihanna are also demanding the officers be held accountable for what happened to Breonna. She posted on Instagram, “over 100 days after #breonnataylor was MURDERED!! Her killers are at home watching Netflix on the couch. WTF is America?!” She captioned the post, “yerrrrr @danieljaycameron , where we at with this my brother?!”