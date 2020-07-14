Porsha Williams was willing to get arrest in the fight for justice in the case of Breonna Taylor. The ‘RHOA’ star was taken into custody outside of the Kentucky Attorney General’s home in Louisville.

Porsha Williams is taking a stand when it comes to Black Lives Matter and police brutality. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star was arrested on July 14 after she traveled to Kentucky to take part in a peaceful protest to bring justice in the case of Breonna Taylor. The 26-year-old Black EMT was shot to death inside her apartment by Louisville Metro Police officers serving a no-knock warrant, looking for a drug suspect who was already in custody. Porsha, 39, was taken into custody during a rally outside the home of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who has yet to file charges against the officers in Breonna’s case.

Porsha joined Love & Hip Hop co-creator and star Yandy Smith and 2017 Women’s March co-organizer Tamika Mallory for the protest in Louisville, Kentucky. Her fiance Dennis McKinley shared the arrest video that he took to his Instagram page, showing the ladies seated and wearing face masks for protection. Protesters could be seen being taken away in hand restraints by armed police officers.

Porsha’s sister Lauren Williams shared the video and wrote in the caption, “She has always been fearless. You mess with her people, you mess with her. She takes the case of #breonnataylor personally and she’s sacrificing work, time with her loved ones, and her comfort to make sure the offenders are held accountable for their actions. This is her passion, this is her purpose. God please protect them”

Breonna was asleep in her bed on March 13 when three plainclothes Louisville Metro officers with their narcotics unit busted into her apartment with a “no knock” warrant. Her terrified boyfriend fired a shot from his legally owned gun in self defense, believing intruders were breaking into the apartment. The officers returned fire and Breanna was struck eight times. Det. Brett Hankison fired 10 shots into Breonna’s apartment from the back patio, and ultimately was fired for his actions on June 23.

In the termination letter, Louisville Chief of Police Robert Schroeder explained that Hankison violated the department’s operating procedures regarding obedience to rules and regulations, as well as the use of deadly force. He stated that Hankison “wantonly and blindly” fired 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment, without verifying any person as an immediate threat or if there were any innocent persons present. Despite his being fired from the LMPD, no charges have been brought against him for Breonna’s senseless murder. The other two officers involved are still employed by the department and are on administrative reassignment.

Numerous stars have been calling for justice in Breonna’s death. On June 26, Rihanna shared an Instagram post and made sure to tag AG Cameron in it. “Over 100 days after #breonnataylor was MURDERED!! Her killers are at home watching Netflix on the couch. WTF is America?!” the message read. RiRi then wrote in the caption, “yerrrrr @danieljaycameron , where we at with this my brother?!” Jada Pinkett Smith, 48, was joined by daughter Willow Smith, 19, and son Jaden Smith, 21, during a June 25 the protest at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort where they called for justice for Breonna.