Rihanna Calls Out Atty. General Daniel Cameron Over Why Breonna Taylor’s Murderers Are Still Free

Rihanna took to Instagram to post a message to about’ how it’s been over 100 days’ since Breonna Taylor’s tragic death and ‘her killers are at home watching Netflix’.

Rihanna, 32, brought light to the investigation status of Breonna Taylor‘s tragic death with a powerful Instagram message on June 26 and made sure to tag Attorney General of Kentucky Daniel Cameron in it. “over 100 days after #breonnataylor was MURDERED!! Her killers are at home watching Netflix on the couch. WTF is America?!” the message read. It’s not clear whether or not Rihanna wrote the message herself or reposted it, but she asked Cameron about the situation when she captioned the post with, “yerrrrr @danieljaycameron , where we at with this my brother?!”

Rihanna’s message comes just under a month after Cameron took to his own Instagram to post a message about Breonna, a 26-year-old black woman who was shot and killed by Louisville, KY police while at home sleeping in her bed in Mar., and how he is “in the process of determining what investigatory steps we believe we need to take place.” He also explained how the FBI “is conducting an individual investigation into the facts surrounding the shooting” and said that “at the conclusion of the investigation, the Department of Justice Civil Rights Division will determine if the officers’ actions violated federal law.”

Breonna’s death happened after police officers forcefully entered her apartment in the middle of the night after obtaining a “no-knock” search warrant during an investigation into two men they believed were selling drugs out of a house far from her home. They got the search warrant because they believed that the men were using Breonna’s address to receive packages. Although the police officers involved in the shooting have yet to be charged, the Louisville city council voted to ban no-knock search warrants on June 10 and called it Breonna’s Law.

In addition to her support of justice for Breonna, Rihanna has expressed her support of the justice of George Floyd, who was killed at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the end of May. “Watching my people get murdered and lynched day after day pushed me to a heavy place in my heart! To the point of staying away from socials, just to avoid hearing the blood curdling agony in George Floyd’s voice again, begging over and over for his life!!!” she wrote in a powerful lengthy message on Instagram on May 29.

She also went on to take part in #BlackoutTuesday, a hashtag used to promote a day of silence on June 1 to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement as well as support for justice for all the black lives that have been unjustifiably taken over the years. She closed down her Savage X Fenty store for the day and took to Instagram to share a black image and message. “we ain’t buying sh*t!!! and we ain’t selling sh*t neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!,” her message read.