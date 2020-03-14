Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar Jhena, 11 Mos, Shades Daddy Dennis By Giving Him The Side Eye

Dennis McKinley took to Instagram to share a hilarious video of his and Porsha Williams’ 11-month-old daughter Pilar giving him funny looks after following him in the bathroom.

It didn’t look like Dennis McKinley, 43, was able to have alone time in the bathroom due to his adorable 11-month-old daughter Pilar! The curious tot, who he shares with Porsha Williams, 38, was with her daddy when he filmed her near a roll of toilet paper and her reaction was priceless. In the video, she can be seen giving Dennis major side eye as he films her. She then goes on to cough and Dennis can’t help but ask her what’s wrong and joke about what might be bothering her. “What’s wrong, boo? It stink in here? It stink?” he asks before chuckling.

The doting dad captioned the funny clip with an equally funny caption that got his followers’ attention. “Please don’t call CPS … my baby follows me around all day 😂 @pilarjhena was not injured during the taping of the video 💩 @chillicheddacheese this remind you of anything? #PJIchangeyourdiaperallday #yourshitstanktoo #therealcorona #babypoostankworse #SH*Thappens,” it read.

“Babies don’t care, they follow mommy and daddy anywhere until they learn to avoid that smell 😂,” @cindy_rowe2017 responded. “👑Look at the sweet baby queen 👑👑,” @gause33 wrote. Others left more laughing emojis.

Before Dennis’ latest video, Porsha shared a different video that showed Pilar taking some of her very first steps. The proud mom admitted that the little one first started walking in the middle of her and Dennis filming the “Flip the Switch” Tik Tok challenge. “Omg @pilarjhena is walking guys 😩❤️❤️🙌🏾 #11Months *Funny story Pilar actually started walking in the middle of Dennis and I doing the #fliptheswitchchallenge 😂😂 I guess she was like ‘Aight I’m out’😭🤷🏾‍♀️,” her caption read.

It’s always amazing to see Pilar’s milestone moments with her parents and from the number of their posts, it seems they both love sharing them! We can’t wait to see what else the sweet little girl gets up to soon!