Pilar Jhena is already walking! Porsha Williams was ecstatic to see her little girl take some of her first steps, and put the proof on Instagram in an adorable video.

They grow up so fast! It seems like it was just yesterday that Porsha Williams‘ precious daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, was born. The little bub is actually 11 months old, and now, she’s walking. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 38, posted two adorable videos of baby Pilar taking some cautious steps around the house with a goal in mind: grab that toy! The proud mom is absolutely delighted as she cheers her daughter on. Pilar? She’s acting like it’s nothing. Porsha captioned the post, “Omg @pilarjhena is walking guys 😩❤️❤️🙌🏾 #11Months *Funny story Pilar actually started walking in the middle of Dennis and I doing the #fliptheswitchchallenge 😂😂 I guess she was like ‘Aight I’m out’😭🤷🏾‍♀️”.

Porsha and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, 43, absolutely killed the “Flip the Switch” TikTok challenge. They filmed their video at home, as Porsha rocked a pink, latex mini dress fit for a Barbie doll, and Dennis rocked a bathrobe. When they reached that part of the Drake song, it was Dennis in the background crammed into her tiny dress, wearing a wig and attempting to do a sexy dance. Too good! Well, not according to Pilar Jhena, apparently. The funny video came amid rumors that there were problems in Porsha and Dennis’ relationship again, but the couple seems more in tune than ever.

Porsha is giving this relationship her all after getting re-engaged, a source close to the RHOA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Porsha’s had to overcome a lot of struggles in her relationship with Dennis, and she’s willing to at least try for the sake of their daughter,” they revealed. “But, that’s all she can promise for now.”

Their reconciliation was thanks to baby PJ, the source revealed. “At the end of the day they have always managed to find their way back for the sake of their daughter. They have a baby now and that is, and always will be their number one priority no matter what the outcome of their relationship may be.”