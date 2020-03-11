Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Ace ‘Flip The Switch’ TikTok Challenge After Split Rumors

Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley looked like they were having so much fun with one another during their epic TiKTok video after problems plagued the couple for months.

LOL’s ahead! Porsha Williams, 38, and Dennis McKinley, 43, put all others to shame who have tried their best at doing the viral “Flip The Switch” challenge. The clip, posted on her Instagram on Wednesday, March 11, started with the mother-of-one dancing to Drake‘s hit in the background while wearing a skintight bright pink dress that expertly showed off her curves. Her businessman beau, meanwhile, swayed back and forth in a black and gold robe and stunner shades as Porsha did her thang. But, wait, we all knew what was about to come as the footage went dark for a second before the engaged couple switched outfits and made everyone giggle!

Yes, that was Dennis in Porsha’s dress and a wig for only a couple of seconds while the Real Housewives of Atlanta star rocked his robe. “The dance that Dennis does tryna look like you just takes me out!” her BFF Shamea Morton, 37, giggled in the comments section. “I can’t stop watching it!” Other castmates to chime in on the hilarious footage included Tanya Sam, 40, and Cynthia Bailey, 52. “I CAN’T TAKE IT,” Tanya exclaimed while adding a ton of laughing emojis. Other memorable “Flip The Switch” challenge duos that have lit up social media over the past week include Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez and Elizabeth Warren & Kate McKinnon.

All appears to be good in Porsha & Dennis land after they went through a ton of issues with one another like him openly revealing that he cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter Pilar Jhena. The two went on a romantic double date with Tanya and her fiance Paul Judge on Friday, March 6, where they cozied up to one another inside their booth.

“Porsha’s had to overcome a lot of struggles in her relationship with Dennis, and she’s willing to at least try for the sake of their daughter,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the state of their relationship on Tuesday, March 10. “But, that’s all she can promise for now.”