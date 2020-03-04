Porsha Williams Daughter Pilar, 11 mos., Looks Beyond Adorable With Cornrows & Beads: Watch

Baby PJ is the absolute cutest! Porsha Williams’ little girl rocked this cool new ‘do just two weeks before her first birthday.

Pilar Jhena‘s already got a style of her own! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, just posted the sweetest photo of her 11-month-old daughter rocking a super cool hair do with white beads and we can’t get over the photos. “Look at my big girl hairstyle!! 🙌🏾😆🔥🔥 #11Months,” Porsha wrote (as PJ) on the baby’s own Instagram account on Wednesday, Mar. 4. PJ is turning out to be quite the little social media star, with over 300K followers of her own!

In the first post, PJ gives a serious and intent look ahead as she confidently drinks out of her bright orange sippy cup. Mom dressed her nice and cozy in a pair of pink pyjamas covered in unicorns, ice cream cones and other delectable desserts — how sweet! In the follow-up video, the 11-month-old shows off just how much energy she has! “Okay, slow down,” mom Porsha can be heard saying as PJ writhes and crawls all around the cozy brown soda! Doting mom Porsha then pulls down little PJ’s shirt and says, “look at that silly girl!”

Baby PJ — who turns 1 years old on Mar. 22 — was also showing off her growing smile, including those adorable bottom front teeth! “Okay, slow down,” Porsha could then be saying again, as she handed PJ back her dropped sippy cup. The baby even seemingly tried to talk at one point, and we can’t get over just how grown up she’s looking! Just recently, her mom shared a cute video of her learning to play the drums and we have a feeling we might be seeing music in her future.

PJ and Porsha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the new picture-and-video post! “Awwww she’s a big girl now, will be 1 in a few weeks. “Go Pilar. Im following you as you grow ❤️,” fan @mzdiva19 commented. “Omg my big girl got her some braids,” @urstruly_badmouthvya added, while @tarhillgurl777 posted, “Love it! All little black girls should experience braids and beads!”