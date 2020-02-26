Porsha Williams’ Daughter Pilar, 11 Mos., Looks Too Cute During Swimming Lessons With Dad Dennis McKinley

Porsha Williams’ daughter Pilar is learning to become a swimmer before her first birthday. Dennis McKinley took their little girl for a lesson in the pool.

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams‘ partner Dennis McKinley is getting tons of love for being the cutest #girldad. The couple shared a video to daughter Pilar Jhena‘s Instagram page of the 11-month-old in the pool having swimming lessons with her look-alike daddy. While all of the other adults in the pool are moms with their babies, Dennis is the only dad. He’s holding Pilar in the water, as they both look into a mirror. He’s seen smiling and making a funny face into the reflection to help PJ relax.

Pilar looks so adorable in a pink swimsuit with red hearts on it. She even has a matching pink swim cap to cover her hair. Dennis hit the pool clothed, as he’s seen in a black t-shirt and shorts. He gently holds PJ as they move around the pool, helping his baby get used to the feeling of being in water as she does a few splashes with her feet.

“Swimming lessons!!!!” Porsha captioned the adorable video. Fan Tammika commented, “This is beautiful!!!! Her dad is the best #girldad ever💗💙,” while another user wrote, “Pilar is chilling…like I’m cute with my mirror and my daddy got this y’all 👌🏽😅😂😂.” A fan named louise gushed, “She’s beautiful 💟 I just love seeing her with dad 💖.” More fans commented on how incredibly chill Pilar’s personality is. “To be as unbothered by life as Pilar Jhena,” a user named Dawn wrote. “She is so chill, she love’s the water 💦,” klassy_lady commented.

Others were happy that Porsha and Dennis are getting PJ into swimming lessons at such a young age. the_realsplash19 wrote, “Way to go Pilar! Water safety is key!” while another fan added, “Exactly start them early 👏,” when it comes to swimming. User lajuan commented, “Thats good to teach to swim💕I’m scared to learn.”