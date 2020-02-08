‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams & Daughter PJ Hug In New Pics & She Looks Just Like Dennis

Cute alert! The most adorable mother-daughter duo took the sweetest selfie together where 11-month-old Pilar looks just like her dad!

OMG! Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams, 38, took to Instagram on Feb. 7 to share the most precious photos of her adorable 11-month-old daughter Pilar Jhena — and the tot is the spitting image of her dad, Dennis McKinley, 43. Porsha shared a carousel of images and clips from her day with little PJ, captioning it, “Been minding my business drinking water and oh yeah I got a facial treatment from @glowskinenhancement,” with the yellow and orange heart emojis. In the first two snaps, Porsha wears a grey tee and colorful headband while she holds the bub who sports the cutest blue and orange floral-print top with yellow pants and four bows in her hair! The duo laugh and smile together — it’s clear Porsha can’t get enough of her mini-me!

In the following clips, PJ is seen crawling around a play center, having the best time with the other toddlers. In one video, PJ is sat down with two hula hoops around her waist. “PP you got two on you,” doting mommy Porsha can be heard saying in the clip. Pilar also shows off her best pouty face in another selfie with her mom. Considering she already has more than 300,000 followers on her Instagram account, we’d say she’s an influencer in the making.

Her parents, Porsha and Dennis, who are set to walk down the aisle soon, have been enduring some bumps along the road in recent months, which all began with a cheating scandal while PJ was still in her mom’s tummy! The couple’s relationship was front and center during the Jan. 19 episode of RHOA. The pair dealt with the fallout from Dennis’ first cheating scandal, which happened while Porsha was pregnant with Pilar. Following the infidelity, the couple split in June 2019 before reconciling two months later. During the episode, Dennis sat down with Porsha’s family to apologize for his behavior. It was a moment that clearly meant a lot to Porsha, but she told Andy Cohen, 51, on the Jan 19. episode of Watch What Happens Live that she and her fiance are still “working on [their] relationship” all these months later. “I think every relationship is a work in progress,” Porsha admitted. “We have a daughter together. Just pray for us. You pray for yourselves, add us in there, too.”

Further cheating rumors began to swirl on Jan. 4 when Dennis was photographed out and about with a group of “beautiful” women at 4:00 a.m. Porsha cryptically addressed the issue while speaking with Andy. “Can you all just continue to comment and speculate and let me just figure out my life?” Porsha asked. “I’m figuring out my life. Yeah.” Andy pressed further, asking Porsha if she and Dennis have spoken about the situation, but she once again coyly responded, “I’m figuring it out.” Despite this rocky period in their relationship, it seems the pair are putting up a united front for the sake of their beautiful daughter Pilar! We can’t wait to see how they celebrate when little PJ turns one in March.