Olivia Rodrigo: 1st Photos Of Pop Star At The White House To Promote COVID Vaccines

Olivia Rodrigo wants Americans to be ‘happy and healthy!’ The singer stopped by the White House to encourage young people to get vaccinated against COVID.

Teen popstar Olivia Rodrigo, 18, was recruited by the White House to help promote the COVID-19 vaccine. The Sour singer visited Washington D.C. on Wednesday July 14 to send a message to younger Americans to get vaccinated. Olivia looked like she belonged on Capitol Hill, wearing a pink-patterned jacket and matching skirt. She also wore white high heels with black socks. She gave off some serious Jackie Kennedy vibes with her style.

Even though Olivia looked fantastic as she strutted into the presidential building, she was there to help spread a very important message in the prevention of the coronavirus. She’s expected to meet with both President Joe Biden, 78, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease Director Dr. Anthony Fauci, 80. She will also make videos to help promote the vaccine rollout, according to CNN. Even though it’s not clear what the video messages will include, her song “Good 4 U” does feature the line, “Good for you, you look happy and healthy,” which would make a perfect slogan for the efforts.

After arriving, Olivia spoke at a press conference, explaining the importance of vaccines. She also thanked White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki and the reporters for helping her get the word out. “I’m beyond honored and humbled to be here today to help spread the message about the importance of youth vaccination. I’m in awe of the work President Biden and Dr. Fauci have done, and was happy to help lend my support to this important initiative,” she said. “It’s important to have conversations with friends and family members, encouraging all communities to get vaccinated and actually get to a vaccination site, which you can do more easily than ever before, given how many sites we have and how easy it is to find them at vaccines.gov.”

Olivia announced that she was stopping by the White House on Tuesday July 13, when she commented on one of the president’s Instagram photos where he promoted the vaccine. The president posted a photo of himself back when he was a young man, asking what youngsters would help with the vaccination effort. “I know this young person would’ve gotten vaccinated, but we’ve got to get other young people protected as well,” he wrote in the caption. Olivia commented that she was happy to help and would see Joe on Wednesday.

Joe also announced that the “Driver’s License” singer would be dropping by on Wednesday morning in a July 14 tweet. “Olivia Rodrigo is stopping by the White House today with a clear message to young people: get vaccinated. It’s the best way to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from the dangerous new COVID-19 variants,” he tweeted before directing people to vaccines.gov to find their nearest vaccination clinic.

It’s not surprising that the White House would ask Olivia to help spread the message to youngsters about the COVID vaccine. Her music has captivated people of all ages. After she released her debut album Sour in May, fans were already wanting more music. She’s also gotten a few famous fans, like Kim and Khloe Kardashian.