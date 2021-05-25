Kim Kardashian Mocked After Saying She ‘Can’t Wait’ For Olivia Rodrigo’s New Album, Which Already Came Out

Kim Kardashian shared excitement over Olivia Rodrigo’s debut album ‘Sour’ in an Instagram video that showed her panning over merch from the singer.

Kim Kardashian, 40, was called out on social media on May 25 when she seemed to indicate she didn’t know Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album Sour was already out in a video she posted praising the singer. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said she “can’t wait for” the new music, which was released on May 21, while filming a collection of merchandise that seemed to be sent to her. She also said that she listens to Olivia’s hit song “Drivers License,” but someone who sounded like her seven-year-old daughter North in the background cheekily replied with, “You never listen to it” to which Kim laughed and said, “Yes I do.”

Not North putting Kim Kardashian on blast for being a fake Olivia Rodrigo fan. Also, Kim saying “Can’t wait for her album” has me cackling. The album has been out, Kimberly. pic.twitter.com/EP2TMlpfV6 — DIOMI (@Diomi) May 25, 2021

Although the video was clearly meant to be a nice gesture and show appreciation for Olivia, social media users were quick to mock Kim for seemingly not being aware of the album release and some even claimed she wasn’t really a fan.

“Not North putting Kim Kardashian on blast for being a fake Olivia Rodrigo fan. Also, Kim saying ‘Can’t wait for her album‘ has me cackling. The album has been out, Kimberly,” one person wrote. “This is hilarious!!!” another exclaimed. Others pointed out the fact that they were upset Olivia sent Kim the promo package considering the feuding background she has with Taylor Swift, who wrote a song on the new release.

“Oh wow! Biggest put down of the year Mega Swifite #OliviaRodrigo just sent #TaylorSwift‘s favorite gal, #KimKardashian a super deluxe gift pack of #SOUR,” another user shared. One user even shared a pic of the letter from Olivia that could be seen in Kim’s video. “olivia rodrigo telling kim kardashian she ADORES her? im not kidding im about to help the bots stream their little song,” they wrote in the caption.

Despite the negativity about Kim’s video, Olivia doesn’t seem bother by it. She was quick to repost Kim’s clip to her own Instagram story, clearly indicating she’s pleased with the praise.