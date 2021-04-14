Olivia Rodrigo Wears High-Waisted Blue Bikini As She Celebrates Her Debut Album Announcement

‘Driver’s License’ hitmaker, and Gen Z icon, Olivia Rodrigo has shared gorgeous new snaps in a blue swimsuit, after announcing she’s dropping her debut album.

Olivia Rodrigo is releasing new music! The 18-year-old Disney star, whose debut single “Drivers License” quickly rose to the top of the charts, has announced she will drop her first studio album Sour on May 21. She took to Instagram on April 13 to unveil the artwork and hotly anticipated track listing, after the record-breaking success of her first single, along with new song “Deju Vu.” She captioned the post, “My debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhhhhhh.”

It comes just a few days after she posed in a bright blue bikini. Olivia rocked the two piece swimsuit, which included high cut bottoms, while standing in front of a pool. The multi-hyphenate talent, who has become an icon for Generation Z, also accessorized with rectangular-shaped sunglasses, and chunky silver necklaces, while pulling her brunette tresses back into a low bun. “she’s beauty she’s grace,” Dance Moms alum Maddie Ziegler commented, while another fan joked, “how does it feel to be the winner of life.”

Fans of the up and coming pop star would know she’s a huge Taylor Swift fan, and recently teamed up with fellow musician Conan Gray, 22, for a cute TikTok video. In the clip, the pair recreated Tay’s iconic music video for “You Belong With Me”. The duo shared the clip, in anticipation of Taylor’s re-recorded 2008 album, which dropped on April 9. The two singers adorably act out the music video, with Olivia holding up a “You Ok?” sign in her bedroom, while Conan replies, “No b***h I’m listening to the Fearless re-recordings.”

“You ok? NO cause I sent my two kids @Olivia_Rodrigo and @conangray my new version of You Belong With Me and THEY ARE SO CUTE IT PHYSICALLY HURTS ME,” Taylor wrote, when she re-shared the video. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star also receievd a shoutout from the “Cardigan” singer after her debut single skyrocketed up the charts. “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud,” the Grammy winner, 31, commented on one of Olivia’s posts. Of course, Taylor’s sweet acknowledgement was just one of the many highlights from the success of “Drivers License” which was even parodied on Saturday Night Live!