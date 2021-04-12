Olivia Rodrigo Gets Her First Ticket After Her Song ‘Drivers License’ Becomes The Biggest Hit Of 2021

Olivia Rodrigo took to her Instagram Stories to reveal to fans that she got a parking violation from the City of Los Angeles! Check out the photo she shared.

Olivia Rodrigo had to learn a tough lesson on April 11. The High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, 18, took to her Instagram Stories and revealed to her more than seven million followers that she got her very first parking ticket from the City of Los Angeles, and took to the social media platform to show off the ticket! In the image, Olivia’s hand could be seen holding the ticket, as she snapped the photo with her free hand.

“Damn this driving sh*t isnt [SIC] all fun and games,” she captioned the photo. The slight setback in Olivia’s journey as a newly minted driver comes just months into her mega success from her hit track, “Drivers License.” The tune debuted in early January 2021, and steadily climbed the charts to become one of the biggest hits of the year thus far!

In fact, upon learning how popular her song became on the U.S. iTunes chart, Olivia totally freaked out when she saw that Taylor Swift was so proud of the burgeoning singer! “I say that’s my baby and I’m really proud,” the Grammy winner, 31, commented on one of Olivia’s posts. Of course, Taylor’s sweet acknowledgement was just one of the many highlights from the success of “Drivers License.”

The tune even got the Saturday Night Live treatment with a hilarious sketch featuring Regé-Jean Page and the cast fawning over the song over a game of pool. 2021 has brought about a whirlwind of success for Olivia, and she is showing no signs of slowing down. Following the success of “Drivers License,” Olivia was back to work getting ready to release her latest single.

The starlet debuted “Deja Vu” in early April, and fans were totally drawn to the tune. Olivia has seriously shown that she is in the music industry for the long haul. We cannot wait to see where her career takes her next, after she pays that parking ticket, of course!