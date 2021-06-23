Watch

Khloé Kardashian Works Out To Olivia Rodrigo’s Song ‘Happier’ After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian may be sending Tristan Thompson a subtle message with her new workout video.

Like you, Khloé Kardashian is also basking in the melancholic ballads of Olivia Rodrigo in the aftermath of a breakup. Following the June 21 reports of her split from Tristan Thompson, Khloé, 36, took to Instagram Story on June 23 to share a workout video from her home gym while Olivia’s “Happier,” a track from the teen’s debut album Sour, played in the background. The lyrics could not be more fitting for the circumstances.

In the Instagram Story, Khloé can be seen holding up her phone to the wall mirror and surrounded by workout machines with the song on blast in the background. The track is all about a former partner moving on to someone new. The teen sings in the chorus: “I hope you’re happy, but not like how you were with me / I’m selfish, I know, I can’t let you go / so find someone great, but don’t find no one better.”

According to the breakup reports, Khloé and Tristan, 30, decided to amicably split a few weeks ago. A source told Page Six that there is “no drama” whatsoever. “They’re getting along,” the source told the outlet. “Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” The couple have weathered an on-again, off-again relationship since they first got together in 2016. The two share one daughter, True, 3, together, whom they welcomed in 2018.

Their last split occurred in February 2019 after Tristan kissed Kylie Jenner‘s best friend Jordyn Woods at a party, but the couple rekindled their romance in August 2020 during quarantine. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion that aired on June 20, Khloé said she has put the kissing debacle behind her. “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn,” she said. “I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”

Pre-Olivia Rodrigo workout, Khloé publicly emerged with True for the first time since news of the split. The Good American founder escorted True to a gymnastics class on June 22 in Calabasas, looking comfortable and casual in athleisure wear and a face mask. Well good 4 her I guess she moved on pretty easily.