Khloé Kardashian Emerges With Daughter True, 3, In 1st Photo Since Tristan Thompson Split

Gymnastics waits for no one! Khloé and daughter True were photographed for the first time since news of her split from Tristan.

Headline-making breakups won’t stop True Thompson from making her gymnastics class. Just ask Khloé Kardashian, who has publicly emerged with her daughter, 3, for the first time since her reported split from Tristan Thompson. The Good American founder, 36, was recently photographed in her home city of Calabasas, California on June 22, escorting little True to gymnastics. Khloé is donned in black athleisure wear, a matching face mask, and white sneakers, while her daughter — whom she shares with Tristan, 30 — rocked a tank top and shorts. SEE THE NEW PHOTO HERE.

Khloé Kardashian and daughter True Thompson photographed during a previous trip. (BACKGRID)

The outing comes after the June 21 report that Khloé and Tristan have, once again, called it quits. A source told Page Six that the decision was amicable — and that the two actually split a few weeks ago. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” the source said. “Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.” The news of the breakup went public a few hours after the Daily Mail reported that Tristan was partying with multiple women in Los Angeles over the weekend. HollywoodLife has reached out to both Tristan and Khloé for a comment, but we’ve yet to receive a response.

While tabloids tried to sensationalize the story, Khloé subtly shut down a shady tweet about the incident. When internet personality Tana Mongeau tweeted about the event and said that Tristan “was one of the first attendees” at her birthday party, Khloé “liked” a separate tweet that rebuked Tana’s comments. The tweet in question read, in part, “this screams attention-seeking at it’s [sic] finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women.”

khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson. (BACKGRID)

The on-again, off-again couple have been linked since August 2016. They welcomed baby True in April 2018. The two split in February 2019 after reports surfaced that Tristan had kissed family friend Jordyn Woods, but rekindled their romance last August. Despite their complex relationship and Tristan’s past infidelities, the two appear to be on good terms. Khloé addressed the relationship in the Keeping Up With the Kardashian reunion that aired on June 20, explaining that she has forgiven Tristan and Jordyn.

“We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” she explained. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.”