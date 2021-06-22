Khloé Kardashian Responds To Shady Tweet About Tristan Thompson After Split

Khloé Kardashian isn’t here for shady tweets about Tristan Thompson, thank you very much.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reportedly, once again, called it quits. Just hours after Khloé, 36, confirmed she and the basketball player, 30, were back together on the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion, a source told Page Six that the couple, who share 3-year-old daughter True together, amicably split a few weeks ago.

That same report claims Tristan was seen entering a private room with three women at a party in Los Angeles last week. But if the source’s claim is correct, then Tristan’s partying came after his breakup with Khloe.

Internet personality Tana Mongeau tweeted on June 20, “all i know to tweet about my birthday party last night is that tristan thompson was one of the first attendees.” She then referenced Tristan’s daughter and added, “like babe where’s true.” Tana’s tweet prompted a response from a fan who called on her to “shut the f*ck up.” The Twitter user wrote, “this screams attention-seeking at it’s finest bc you know damn well that man gon make headlines over anything pertaining to women. you’re a bird! don’t speak on True either.”

An eagle-eyed Twitter user then noticed that Khloé “liked” the tweet. So we can only assume Khloe wants everyone to mind their own business. And maybe their split wasn’t as dramatic as you might be thinking.

Khloe’s subtle reaction came after Page Six‘s source said the on-again, off-again couple split on relatively good terms. “They’re getting along. There is no drama,” the source told the outlet. “Everything is amicable and they are on the same page with co-parenting.”

The couple have been linked since August 2016. Khloé and Tristan welcomed their daughter True two years later in April 2018. Their relationship has long been troubled, spurred by Tristan’s infidelities during Khloé’s pregnancy. The two split in February 2019 due to Tristan’s relations with Jordyn Woods, but eventually rekindled their romance last August. During the KUWTK reunion that aired on June 20, the Good American founder explained the decision.

“We just really became genuine, great friends with one another and great co-parents,” she said. “He’s a great dad. It was just this natural progression. I’m not saying it’s what I would encourage other people to do, it’s just what naturally happened for him and I.” During the reunion, Khloé also revealed that she has forgiven Jordyn and harbors no ill will towards her.

“I personally don’t talk to her, but I think she’s doing really well in her personal life,” she said, later adding, “I don’t have any grudge against Jordyn. I think people make mistakes, people live, and they learn and I forgive both parties. How could I forgive Tristan and not Jordyn? That sounds asinine in my opinion.”