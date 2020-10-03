Gracie McGraw, 23: 5 Things To Know About Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Oldest Daughter

Gracie McGraw proudly embraced her natural body when she confidently showed it off, including its stretch marks, in new Instagram snapshots. Here are five things you should know about her.



Gracie McGraw, 23, set a new tone for women everywhere when she shared epic Instagram video and photos of herself on Oct. 2 along with an inspiring confident about the power of body confidence and acceptance. In the post, the oldest daughter of Tim McGraw, 53, and Faith Hill, 53, showed off herself standing in a strapless floral bikini and brown bikini bottoms as she pointed out all the “parts” of her “body” that she confessed she “hated for as long as” she “can remember”, including stretch marks. “Some of the time I still wish they looked different BUT we are constantly learning to love and evolve,” she wrote in the caption.

“I remember times where I wouldn’t eat in public because I was so scared of what people would think or I would only wear baggy clothes to hide my body so I didn’t even have to look at it,” she continued. “I was always deemed as ‘unhealthy’ because I had a little more weight on me, which really made me question myself more and more. In reality I was actually a healthy person but what was truly unhealthy about me was the way I was thinking.”

Here’s five things you should know about Gracie and how she’s paving the way for other young women.

1.) She often shares social media posts full of positivity. The upbeat beauty has encouraged others to “think of something you enjoy about yourself” and to remember “everybody is beautiful” in her most recent post as well as many others. From admitting to cutting her own bangs, to hilariously advising people to “not be an a**hole”, she has used real, unfiltered experiences and humor to remind her followers what’s really important in life. “Rolls are sexy! Hip dips rule!! Remember to laugh or smile today and think of something you enjoy about yourself,” she concluded her latest post. “You deserve it!!”

2.) She has singing talent just like her parents. When you’re the daughter of two the world’s biggest country superstars, it could be a bit intimidating to follow in their footsteps, but Gracie has proven she has her own mega voice at various times, like when she shared the clip posted below. She impressed with amazing pipes while singing “I’m Not That Girl” from Wicked and left her followers wanting more. “Showtune Sunday lol I have to sing a certain way so my neighbors don’t kill me #wicked,” she joked in the caption.

She has also expressed interest in singing professionally when she fronted an all-female alt-rock group called Tingo at just 18-years-old and in 2015, she joined her dad on stage at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville to sing “Here Tonight.”

3.) In addition to promoting self-love and body positivity, she stands up for causes she believes in. She has shared numerous posts that shed light on Black Lives Matter, saving the planet, LGBTQA rights, voting, and more. She uses her platform to not only express her own beliefs, but to encourage others to do the same about theirs and to think about how they can make a lasting difference in the world.

4.) Her parents often post about how proud they are of her. Tim and Faith have taken to social media to boast about their oldest gal on her birthdays and other special moments, just like they do with their younger daughters, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18. “Happy 23rd birthday Gracie! Our oldest is 23…Wow

The sweetest, kindest heart in the world….So beautiful inside and out She’s always there for her friends

Always there for her family….And always there with a big smile and a boisterous laugh We love her so much,” Tim wrote alongside a smiling photo of Gracie, which can be seen below, on May 5.,

Faith followed suit with her own touching post, which can be seen here. “Swipe to find a young woman who is simply extraordinary in every way imaginable. Happy Birthday, Gracie I love you, mom,” part of her captioned for the post read.

5.) She attended New York University. After growing up in Nashville, TN with her family, Gracie went to the prestigious school in the Big Apple. She recently graduated and decided to move to Los Angeles, CA to try her hand at an acting career. Tim couldn’t help but gush over her pursuing her dreams in an interview with Taste of Country. “To have the gumption to go out and chase your dreams … it feels like we did a pretty good job,” he told the outlet last year.