Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Daughter Gracie, 23, Proudly Shows Off Her Stretch Marks & ‘Rolls’ In New Bikini Pics

Gracie McGraw revealed the parts she had always ‘hated’ about her body, but now celebrates for being ‘sexy,’ in these beautiful bikini photos!

Gracie McGraw, 23, is done hating on her body. Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s gorgeous 23-year-old daughter pointed out the parts of her body she had always been critical of, but now proudly embraces, in an Instagram post shared on Oct. 2. Fans couldn’t stop raving over the gorgeous photos!

While rocking a strapless floral bandeau and black bikini bottoms, Gracie grabbed various parts of her body and pointed out her stretch marks (which all women naturally develop) in the photos and video that she posted to Instagram. “I’ve hated these parts of my body ever since I can remember…. and some of the time I still wish they looked different BUT we are constantly learning to love and evolve,” the singer began to write in her caption.

The New York University graduate further confessed, “I remember times where I wouldn’t eat in public because I was so scared of what people would think or I would only wear baggy clothes to hide my body so I didn’t even have to look at it.” She then opened up about past body image struggles.

“I was always deemed as ‘unhealthy’ because I had a little more weight on me, which really made me question myself more and more,” Gracie revealed. “In reality I was actually a healthy person but what was truly unhealthy about me was the way I was thinking. Today, yeah, sometimes those ideas of myself creep back in but now they seem like little blips just passing by. I truly cannot believe how far I’ve come on this journey of loving myself.”

Gracie then revealed why she shared her bikini photos, writing, “I wanted to post this as a reminder to me and to anyone who needs it that those bad feelings will pass. Sometimes it’s fucking hard but I honestly have always believed that if life isn’t hard then you aren’t really getting anything out of it. Every body is beautiful! Rolls are sexy! Hip dips rule!! Remember to laugh or smile today and think of something you enjoy about yourself. You deserve it!!”

Fans raved over the sexy photos and uplifting message! “Amazing post by a beautiful girl!,” one fan gushed, and another wrote, “Girls and women of all sizes and shapes are too hard on themselves. Your message is beautiful! Your body is beautiful! Your spirit is beautiful!” Gracie’s sister Audrey McGraw, 18, also jumped into her comments section to leave a sweet note: “ALWAYS SEXY AND BEAUTIFUL!”

It’s no surprise to see Audrey hyping up her sister on Instagram — Gracie comes from a very supportive family! Her country music superstar dad shared the sweetest shout-out for Gracie’s birthday this past May, writing, “Our oldest is 23….Wow. The sweetest, kindest heart in the world….so beautiful inside and out. She’s always there for her friends. Always there for her family….And always there with such a big smile and boisterous laugh. We love her so much.”