Tim McGraw Posts Sweet Selfie Of Daughter Gracie On Her 23rd Birthday: ‘So Beautiful’

Gracie McGraw, the oldest daughter of Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, turned 23 on May 5, and her famous dad shared the sweetest birthday message for her on social media.

Tim McGraw is one proud #GirlDad! The singer and his wife, Faith Hill, have three daughters, and their oldest, Gracie McGraw, celebrated her 23rd birthday on May 5. In honor of the special day, Tim took to Twitter to share a gorgeous selfie of his first-born. In the pic, Gracie is wearing a floral dress, while pouting and smiling for the camera at the same time. She’s makeup-free in the natural photo, while wearing glasses and a gold necklace. Along with the pic, Tim shared a sweet message for his girl.

“Happy 23rd birthday Gracie!” he wrote. “Our oldest is 23….Wow. The sweetest, kindest heart in the world….so beautiful inside and out. She’s always there for her friends. Always there for her family….And always there with such a big smile and boisterous laugh. We love her so much.” In addition to Gracie, Tim and Faith are also parents to Maggie McGraw, 21, and Audrey McGraw, 18.

While Tim and Faith’s children have mostly remained out of the spotlight, Tim previously revealed that Gracie definitely inherited the couple’s singing abilities. In 2019, he shared a video of himself and Gracie taking a road trip, with Gracie showing off her vocal skills while singing in the car. Fans were blown away by how good she sounded, and flooded the comments section of Tim’s video with compliments about Gracie’s voice.

However, Gracie has not pursued a career in the music industry at this point. Instead, she attended college, and is a graduate of New York University. It’s obvious that her parents are super proud of her, and there’s clearly big things ahead for the birthday girl!