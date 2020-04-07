Tim McGraw’s daughter Gracie, 22, was so not there for him gushing over how her mom Faith Hill’s derriere looks so youthful. We’ve got her grossed out reaction.

Awww, country superstars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are still so crazy about each other after nearly 25 years of marriage. And he’s definitely thrilled with his 52-year-old wife’s youthful and sexy body. Unfortunately he decided to gush about it within earshot of their 22-year-old daughter Gracie as she was at home with her parents while they are under self quarantine. Tim, 52, shared the video to his Twitter account of the couple’s oldest daughter getting the icks when her dad decided to gush over her mom’s “booty.”

In a video he captioned, “Embarrassing your daughters” with a laughing so hard it was crying face emoji, Gracie is seen lying on the sofa as her parents’ voices can be heard. Her every expression from being grossed out to horror is documented on her face. “I look fifty…I at least look 30,” Faith can be heard saying as Tim tells her in the most robust voice, “You got that booty going on,” and Faith replies “Oh yeah.” It’s almost like the tried to embarrass Gracie…because the camera was trained on her every expression and they sure got a reaction from her.

Twitter fans absolutely loved it and gushed about the video underneath it. User Samantha responded “This honestly made my day,” while Lexie wrote, “HAHAHHAAHA HER FACE. everything about this is so great.” PapaSpartan added, “Hey Tim well done!” and user Regina said that “Lol Sounds like something my husband would say too.” Fan Joe Brinkman asked, “So are these normal conversations at your home or did they start with social distancing?” while fan Dyan commented, “Hilarious!! She really didn’t need to know you think about her Mom’s booty.”

The McGraw-Hill family is hunkered down at home in Nashville as they self-quarantine during the COVID-19 lockdown. The couple has two other daughters, Maggie, 21, and Audrey, 18. It looks like they were spared listening to their dad ogle their mom’s behind.