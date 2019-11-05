Tim McGraw Admits Faith Hill Gave Him An Ultimatum When His Partying Was Too Much: ‘Partying Or Family’

Healthy life, happy wife — Tim McGraw open up about the choice his wife, Faith Hill, gave him, after she told Tim that his partying antics were ‘getting a little overboard.’

Tim McGraw, 52, is the fittest and happiest he’s ever been. The Country crooner is sharing the secrets to his physical and personal triumphs in his new book Grit & Grace: Train The Mind, Train Your Body, Own Your Life. One of his biggest supporters, his wife of 23 years Faith Hill, 52, was actually the person who pushed Tim to get his life together. “When things happen and you succeed beyond your wildest dreams and you’re playing all these great shows and the parties are going on,” Tim told Hoda Kotb on the TODAY show on Nov. 5 while promoting his book. “Then you’re married and you have kids. And all of a sudden your wife looks at you and says, ‘You know, you’re getting a little overboard and you need to make some decisions.’ It makes a big impact on you.” But his wife’s words were only the beginning.

When Tim’s own daughter, Gracie, 22, began to notice her father’s physical health wasn’t improving she even spoke out. The then-youngster saw her father’s face in a trailer for a movie he did during the holiday season and asked him, “Jeez, Dad, you need to do something.” That was yet another point where Tim new he had to get his health and personal life together. He wanted to make the effort to workout everyday, but was still fighting the urge to revert back to his old habits. As a result, Tim developed “emotional absence” from his family. Faith was the one to give her husband a reality check, saying, “…in that instance, she knew that someone had to lay down the law. Getting real like only she can do, Faith told me, ‘Partying or family, take your pick.’”

And Tim definitely chose wisely. The singer has since gone on to completely turn his life around, and looks better than ever! On Oct. 27, the Country star showed off his amazing arms while wearing a gray Adidas tank top. Tim’s abs could even be seen through the fabric of his top! It seemed the snap was taken after a workout, as his shirt appeared to be drenched in sweat, with his skin is glistening. Clearly, the daily exercises that Tim was adamant about maintaining have absolutely done their trick.

More than anything, though, Tim gives full credit to his wife for really getting him into the right mindset he needed to take charge of his health. “[Faith] has always offered unconditional love in every situation and never for a second have I doubted her willingness to support whatever step I needed to take to find my way back to health,” he shared of his wife. These two have really stood by one another through thick and thin, and fans love their honesty and hearing how they make their relationship work, pushing each other to be their best.