Happy anniversary to Tim McGraw and Faith Hill! The country superstars are celebrating 23 years of wedded bliss, and posted the sweetest tributes to each other on Instagram.

Country music has seen plenty of iconic married duos: Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks, and the ultimate power couple. That would be Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, of course. The couple, both 52, celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on October 6, and marked the occasion by publicly professing their love for one another on Instagram. Tim started things off by posting an adorable throwback photo of himself and Faith on the American Music Awards red carpet in 1997. And it is oh-so 90s. Faith has a flippy pixie cut full of butterfly clips, and is rocking a babydoll dress, along with frosted nude lipstick. He captioned it, “Happy anniversary baby!! 23 years and I can’t wait for the next 50!!! I love u.”

Faith responded with heart emojis, and posted her own tribute to her husband of over two decades. Hers was a sweet, old photo that appeared to be from the same era, showing the couple spreading their arms and smiling widely. If you’re a bird, Faith, then Tim’s a bird. Faith looks like every It girl of the late 90s, rocking acid wash mom jeans and a white tee. She captioned the sweet post, “To my one and only, Happy Anniversary, my love I love you 💗❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”. Their famous friends absolutely loved both posts.

Fellow singer Rita Wilson wished them a happy anniversary on Tim’s photo, and commented on Faith’s, “Happy Anniversary love birds!” Erin Andrews wrote, “Love u people!!!” Fans were so excited for Faith and Tim, too. One fan wrote to Faith on Instagram, “Thanks for giving him up to play for us tonight in Melbourne, on your anniversary. Incredible, amazing show. Safe travels home tomorrow. Australia loves you both. 🇦🇺🇺🇸” So sweet!

But they’re clearly doing things right! If one thing is clear, the parents of three absolutely adore each other. Tim posted the prettiest pic of Faith on her birthday this year, September 21, captioned, “Our center…. She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls, She is my best friend, My lover, My tether in the storms, I love her I love her I love her — Happy birthday baby❤️”. All the feels.