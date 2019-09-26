Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s 3 Daughters Look All Grown Up In Sweet Snap Shared By Their Proud Dad

Tim McGraw praised his ‘beautifully inspiring’ daughters on Twitter for National Daughters Day, and it’s shocking how grown up the three young women already are!

Where did the time go? Tim McGraw‘s three daughters — Gracie, 22, Maggie, 21, and Audrey McGraw, 17 — have all grown into beautiful young women, and he couldn’t be prouder of them. The country superstar, 52 shared a pic of his girls, whom he shares with wife Faith Hill, to Twitter in honor of National Daughters Day, which showed them smiling sweetly at the camera while relaxing at home. He captioned the pic, posted September 25, with the cutest message: “There is nothing as beautifully inspiring as being the father of 3 remarkable, talented and self-confident young women! Happy #NationalDaughtersDay”.

Aww! Tim just shared a lovely moment with his eldest daughter, Gracie, during a recent road trip to California, which he captured on Instagram. Gracie’s got singing talent like her parents, which she proved when she harmonized with her dad on the Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb classic, “What Kind of Fool”. Tim let Gracie take the lead on the song, and had nothing but praise for her. “PIPES!!!! ….Dang, this girl can sing!” the proud dad captioned the video. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip. #chaseyourdreamsgirl” Gracie’s mom was equally impressed. She commented, “My loves. [Barbra Streisand] would be proud.”

Tim has so much love for Faith, too. “The Rest of Our Life” singer posted a tribute to his wife of 23 years to Instagram on September 21, to celebrate her 52nd birthday. He called the gorgeous blonde “our center” in the heartfelt caption of his pic, which showed her soaking up the sun in a grassy field. “She is my wife, she is the mother of my girls. She is my best friend, my lover, my tether in the storms, I love her, I love her, I love her. Happy birthday baby❤️.”

There is nothing as beautifully inspiring as being the father of 3 remarkable, talented and self-confident young women!

Happy #NationalDaughtersDay pic.twitter.com/W7BIB9ex2J — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) September 26, 2019

Tim wasn’t the only celebrity to celebrate National Daughters Day on social media. Kelly Ripa posted the cutest pic of herself with her daughter, Lola Consuelos, from when she was just a little kid. Lola’s now a college student!